Shocking! Stray dogs attack foreign coaches at World Para Athletics Championships at JLN Stadium

Two separate stray dog attacks on foreign coaches at the JLN Stadium’s warm-up track on Friday morning disrupted the ongoing World Para Athletics Championships (WPAC), raising safety concerns for differently-abled athletes and their support staff at the event, which India is hosting for the first time.

Japanese fencing coach Meiko Okumatsu and Kenyan sprints coach Dennis Maragia Mwanzo were both bitten by stray dogs while supervising their athletes’ training ahead of competition rounds. A security guard at one of the stadium’s entrance gates was also attacked. All three incidents occurred within 30 minutes of each other.

“3 dog bites in 30 minutes. Japan, Kenya, security guard. Please ensure the dogs are taken out of the stadium."

Kenyan coach Dennis Maragia was speaking to one of his athletes outside the competition arena of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, when a stray dog suddenly came and bit him, according to the official.

Later, the organisers also informed that Japanese coach Meiko Okumatsu was also bitten by a stray dog while she was supervising training of her athletes at the warm-up track adjacent to the main competition area.

"Our coach Mr Dennis was speaking to an athlete near the call room, and a stray dog came out from nowhere and bit him," Joel Atuti, who accompanied the team as a government of Kenya representative, told PTI.

"The incident happened around 10am. Blood was oozing out of his leg and the medical team stationed at the stadium reached there. He was taken to a hospital and given treatment, including injections," he added.

"He is otherwise fine, no problem as of now. He will take some medicines also."

Call room is the area where the players assemble before their respective events. Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium has two call rooms both some meters away from the main competition arena.

In some athletics events, call room is located just near the warm up area.

The organisers said both the coaches were immediately attended to and provided on-spot medical attention at the Athlete Medical Room. They were then taken to Safdarjung Hospital where they received appropriate treatment, after which they were taken to their respective team hotels.

"The Organising Committee reiterates its unwavering commitment to ensuring an uncompromised environment of safety, health, and security for athletes, officials, and spectators," a statement from the organisers said.

"Despite these precautionary measures, the challenge of individuals repeatedly feeding stray dogs near the venue has allowed animals to re-enter the premises. Unfortunately, this has led to two isolated incidents at the warm-up track on 3 October 2025 with coaches of Japan and Kenya getting bitten.

"Following these incidents, the MCD has reinforced its deployment with two dedicated dog-catching teams permanently stationed inside the stadium premises, supported by vehicles for rapid removal and transfer of strays to shelter homes. All captured animals are being relocated in line with strict animal welfare norms, ensuring both safety and humane treatment."

The organisers said they, on August 21, had made a formal request to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to safeguard the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium by removing stray dogs from the venue.

"Acting swiftly, the MCD cleared the premises well before the start of the Championships, and dog-catching vehicles have been stationed at the stadium from Day 1 to ensure constant vigilance and immediate response.

"The Organising Committee underscores that while animal welfare norms are being fully respected, the safety, health, and well-being of participants is non-negotiable. The stadium and surrounding areas have been fully sanitized in coordination with civic agencies, and strengthened preventive measures are now in place to ensure uninterrupted, secure conduct of the Championships.

"Two on-site teams, supported by stationed vehicles, continue round-the-clock operations to ensure there is no compromise on participant safety and the successful hosting of the Championships."

