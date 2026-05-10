Sudharsan-Gill level with Virat-Gayle for joint-second-most century stands in IPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 10 (ANI): The Gujarat Titans (GT) opening pair of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan levelled with RCB's legendary pair of Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle for the joint-second-most centuries in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Sudharsan and Gill achieved this feat during their side's match against RR at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday, with an 118-run opening wicket stand, their ninth century partnership at the top.

At the top is the pairing of AB De Villiers and Virat, who put on 10 century stands for any wicket in IPL history.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the significance of the Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan opening partnership in the IPL? ⌵ Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have achieved the joint-second-most century stands for any wicket in IPL history with nine. They also hold the joint-most century stands for the opening wicket with David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan, and Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. 2 How did Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan perform in their recent match against RR? ⌵ During their match against RR, Shubman Gill scored 84 off 44 balls, and Sai Sudharsan contributed 55 off 36 balls. Their 118-run opening partnership was crucial in setting a large target for Gujarat Titans. 3 What was the final score and outcome of the RR vs GT match? ⌵ Gujarat Titans (GT) scored 229/4 and defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 77 runs. RR were bowled out for 152 in 16.3 overs while chasing the target. 4 How did Rashid Khan's bowling performance impact the RR vs GT match? ⌵ Rashid Khan was instrumental in GT's victory, taking 4 wickets for 33 runs in his four overs. His spell triggered a collapse in RR's middle order, and he was named Player of the Match for his performance. 5 What does the RR vs GT match result mean for the IPL 2026 points table? ⌵ The win propelled Gujarat Titans to second place in the IPL 2026 points table with 14 points. Rajasthan Royals slipped to fifth place with 12 points, needing to win most of their remaining matches to stay in playoff contention.

This is Gil and Sudharsan's sixth 100-wicket stand for the opening wicket, joint most besides David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan and Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, the two of the most high-profile Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opening pairs.

Sudharsan and Gill are the third-best batting pair of all time in the IPL, with 2,578 runs in 43 innings at an average of 61.38, including nine century and 11 half-century stands. The RCB pairs of De Villiers and Kohli (3,123 runs in 76 innings) and Gayle-Kohli (2,787 runs in 59 innings) are at the top.

Coming to the match, GT, put to bat first by RR, registered a 118-run opening partnership between Sai Sudharsan (55 in 36 balls, with six fours and two sixes) and skipper Shubman Gill, who also slammed a 44-ball 84, with nine fours and three sixes. A cameo of 37* in 20 balls (with two fours and three sixes) from Washington Sundar helped GT reach 229/4 in 20 overs.

Brijesh Sharma (2/47) was the leading wicket-taker for RR.

In the chase of 230 runs, RR started with high intent, particularly knocks from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (36 in 16 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Dhruv Jurel (24 in 10 balls, with a four and two sixes). But Rashid (4/33 in four overs) and Holder (3/12 in 2.3 overs) made sure RR fizzled out quickly for just 152 runs in 16.3 overs.