Sumit Nagal at French Open 2025: Live streaming in India, date, time, opponent and other details

Sumit Nagal, the only player to represent India in the singles events at the French Open 2025, will be geared up to compete in the Roland Garros qualifiers, which began on May 19. The 27-year-old Nagal will face Mitchell Krueger of the USA in the first round of qualifiers.

Last year, Nagal reached the main draw at Roland Garros but fell to Karen Khachanov in the opening round, managing to break the Russian once. Earlier this year, he competed at the Australian Open, where he was defeated in the first round by Czech player Tomas Machac.

Here’s your complete guide to live streaming in India, timing, venue, and head-to-head details:

When will Sumit Nagal's French Open 2025 match begin according to Indian Standard Time (IST) ? The match is scheduled to begin approximately at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Tuesday, 20th May 2025.

Court on which the match will be played Sumit Nagal's French Open 2025 match against Mitchell Krueger will be played at Court no. 13.

Sumit Nagal vs Mitchell Krueger ATP Rankings Sumit Nagal -

Ranking: 170th rank

Official points: 332

Tournaments played: 26

Mitchell Krueger -

Ranking: 141st rank

Official points: 422

Tournaments played: 24

Live streaming & broadcast details in India Television Broadcast: The match between Sumit Nagal and Mitchell Krueger will be broadcast live in India on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Live Streaming: The live streaming of the match will be available on SonyLiv application and website

Sumit Nagal's best performance so far Sumit Nagal registered his best performance so far at a tennis Grand Slam in the 2024 Australian Open when he entered the second round in Melbourne. The previous time Nagal competed at the French Open was 2024.

French Open 2025 schedule Qualifying rounds: May 19 to May 23

The main draw begins on: May 25

Men’s and Women’s Semifinals: June 5 - 6

Women’s Singles Final: June 7

Men’s Singles Final: June 8

French Open 2025 venues The matches at French Open 2025 will be played on three clay courts - Court Philippe Chatrier, Court Suzanne Lenglen, and Court Simonne Mathieu.