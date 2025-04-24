Sunil Gavaskar enjoys fun moment with Robot dog ’Champak’ ahead of RCB vs RR match | Watch video

Sunil Gavaskar, former Indian batter stole the spotlight with his playful moments with 'Champak,' a robotic dog, ahead of the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday (April 24). A video capturing Gavaskar mimicking Champak’s movements at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, went viral.

Watch video

In the video, Gavaskar can be seen jumping, waving, and moving back and forth with Champak. His funny gestures brought a lighthearted moment to the high-voltage game. The operator even directed Champak to follow Gavaskar off the field, adding to the fun.

Champak: The IPL’s new star Champak, named through a fan poll, is a four-legged robotic dog designed to elevate the entertainment experience of the 18th edition of the league. Covered in a brown fur-like print and equipped with multiple cameras, it provides a unique 'dog’s eye view' of the field. It is capable of carrying a payload of 14kg. Champak roams the sidelines, performing interactive gestures like handshakes, high-fives, and jumps. Since its debut earlier in the season, it has become very popular with the crowd, engaging players and spectators alike. The robot’s presence adds a tech-savvy layer to the IPL.

Champak’s introduction marks a new step for the IPL, which draws inspiration from American sports but forges its own path with cutting-edge technology.

Fan reactions to Gavaskar's video Sunil Gavaskar, at the age of 75, proved his charm extends beyond the commentary box. As part of his broadcasting duties, he engaged with Champak, mimicking its movements with a youthful spirit. Fans on social media praised the moment, with posts describing it as “lovely” and “hilarious.”

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals clash Earlier in the match, Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bowl. Coming to bat first, RCB batters started the innings on a high note with Virat Kohli smashing 70 off 42 balls and Devdutt Padikkal hitting a fifty off just 26 balls.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Playing XIs Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma , Kunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Rajasthan Royals: