Sunil Gavaskar snubbed? Cricket Australia clarifies why legend missed out on presenting BGT Trophy to Pat Cummins

Amid the controversy over legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar not being invited to present the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after Pat Cummins-led Australian team lifted it, Cricket Australia on Sunday broke its silence on Gavaskar's displeasure.

Cricket Australia stated that Gavaskar was informed that he would have presented the award to Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah if the visitors retained the trophy.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir slams Australia coach over Sam Konstas ‘intimidation’ remark

Earlier, Allan Border was invited to present the trophy to the Australia captain Pat Cummins, following the host clinched the trophy after 10 years.

Advertisement

"We acknowledge it would have been preferable if both Allan Border and Sunil Gavaskar had been asked to go on stage," NDTV quoted CA spokesperson as saying in a statement.

Despite Sunil Gavaskar being at the venue at the same time, he was ignored and Allan Border presented the trophy to the Australian team.

Gavaskar 'angry' Upset and angry with Cricket Australia over not being called to present the BGT, Gavaskar was quoted as saying by Code Sports: “I certainly would have loved to have been there for the presentation. After all it is the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and it is about Australia and India.”

Advertisement

"I mean, I am here on the ground. To me it should not matter that Australia won when it comes to the presentation. They played better cricket so they won. That's fine.

"Just because I am an Indian. I would have been happy to present the trophy with my good friend Allan Border," he added.

Gavaskar lashes out at Indian team: Meanwhile, Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at the Indian cricket team on live television after India's embarrassing loss against Australia.

On being asked after fifth Test match in Sydney if the Indian team should have prepared better in conditions like Australia before their tour Down Under, Indian legend on Star Sports during the post-match analysis said, “Who are we? We don't know cricket. We just speak just for the sake of TV and get money, don't listen to us, we're nothing. Listen from one ear, remove from another.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also lashed out at Indian coaching staff. He said, “What is your coaching staff doing? Like the way we were bowled out for 46 and the kind of batting Indian batters have shown (against New Zealand and Australia), the question should arise: what did you do? Where is the improvement?" asked Gavaskar.

Advertisement

"In this programme, you might ask if these players should continue in the future. I am asking, shall we continue with this coaching staff? We have two to three months time before the England tour. How will you improve in the future?” he added.

About BGT: Since 1996-1997, both India and Australia have been competing for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This rivalry has grown to become one of the biggest in Test cricket.

In the current BGT 2024-25, Australia won the BGT series by 3-1 against India.

Advertisement