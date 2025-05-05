Sunrisers Hyderabad name replacement for Smaran Ravichandran ahead of SRH vs DC clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Smaran Ravichandran has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (2025). Smaran who earlier replaced star spinner Adam Zampa in the team has sustained an injury. SRH has named a replacement for him.

Smaran Ravichandran's replacement "Sunrisers Hyderabad signed Harsh Dubey as an injury replacement for Smaran Ravichandran for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025," an IPL media release stated. According to the release, Dubey was signed for ₹30 lakhs by the franchise.

Who is Harsh Dubey? Harsh Dubey plays for Vidarbha in Domestic Cricket. The 22-year-old has played 16 T20s, 20 List A games, and 18 First-Class matches, so far.

The all-rounder has scalped 127 wickets and has amassed 941 runs.

Smaran Ravichandran Stats Smaran who didn't get a chance to play any match for SRH after making it to the team, has played seven first-class games so far. He has played 10 List A matches and has amassed 433 runs at an average of 72.16 with two centuries. When it comes to his T20 numbers, Smaran has scored 170 runs in six T20 matches at a strike rate of 170 so far.

Sunrisers Hyderabad performance in IPL 2025 so far Sunrisers Hyderabad have won only three of the 10 games played so far. They are in the ninth position of the Points Table with an NRR of -1.192. They are still mathematically in contention to make it to the Playoffs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's upcoming matches Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals - 5th May 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 10th May 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 13th May 2025

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 18th May 2025