Sunrisers Hyderabad register their second-largest victory of IPL by runs; here's list of SRH's top 10 biggest wins

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to clinch a win by 110 runs on Sunday (May 25). Pat Cummins-led team ended their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign on a high note. Notably, it is the second-biggest victory for SRH in terms of runs, after their win against RCB by 118 runs in 2019. Let's look at the top 10 largest wins by SRH in the history of the league.
118 runs - Opposition: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Ground: Hyderabad, Date: 31 Mar 2019
110 runs - Opposition: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Ground: Delhi, Date: 25 May 2025
88 runs - Opposition: Delhi Capitals (DC), Ground: Dubai (DICS), Date: 27 Oct 2020
85 runs - Opposition: Mumbai Indians (MI), Ground: Visakhapatnam, Date: 8 May 2016
69 runs - Opposition: Kings XI Punjab, Ground: Dubai (DICS), Date: 8 Oct 2020
67 runs - Opposition: Delhi Capitals (DC), Ground: Delhi, Date: 20 Apr 2024
48 runs - Opposition: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Ground: Hyderabad, Date: 30 Apr 2017
45 runs - Opposition: Kings XI Punjab, Ground: Hyderabad, Date: 29 Apr 2019
44 runs - Opposition: Rajasthan Royals (RR), Ground: Hyderabad, Date: 23 Mar 2025
42 runs - Opposition: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Ground: Lucknow, Date: 23 May 2025
Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bat. They started their innings in an explosive manner with Abhishek Sharma (32 runs off 16 balls) and Travis Head (76 runs off 40 balls) smashing boundaries. After Abhishek's wicket in the seventh over, Heinrich Klaasen (105 runs off 39 balls) took charge and powered the team to a massive total of 278/3, the third-highest in the history of the league.
Kolkata Knight Riders batters struggled to score runs as wickets kept falling. Sunil Narine (31 runs off 16 balls), Manish Pandey (37 runs off 23 balls), and Harshit Rana (32 runs off 16 balls) played significant knocks for the team but failed to chase the target. They got bundled out for 168 runs in 18.4 overs.
Notably, it was the first win for SRH against KKR after five consecutive defeats.
Defending champions KKR failed at both batting and bowling fronts and faced their biggest defeat in IPL by a margin. Their previous biggest loss was against Mumbai Indians in 2018, when they lost by 102 runs.
