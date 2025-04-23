Sunrisers Hyderabad’s blueprint for IPL wins: Dominating powerplay; know details

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the much-anticipated match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Wednesday, April 23. The match will be played at SRH's home ground, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium where a run-fest is expected on the flat pitch. Ahead of the game, here's a deeper look at SRH’s blueprint for IPL victories, emphasizing their powerplay dominance and the crucial role of their openers.

SRH in the IPL Points Table SRH who are struggling to register wins this season will want to bounce back. They have managed to win just two out of the seven games played. They are in the ninth position of the points table with an NRR of -1.217.

Role of the Powerplay in SRH's success Sunrisers Hyderabad have churned out a unique formula for victories in the IPL this season, with their performance in the powerplay emerging as the cornerstone for their success. According to the analysis of data from their previous matches, a clear trend can be observed. When SRH scored over 65 runs in the first six overs, they won the matches. In their two wins in the IPL 2025, against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), SRH posted powerplay scores of 94/1 and 83/0, respectively. These explosive starts by openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, allowed SRH to seize momentum early and dominate the remaining game.

On the other hand, in all the matches lost, SRH's Powerplay totals were less than 65. In matches against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Gujarat Titans (GT), and Mumbai Indians (MI), their scores ranged from an underwhelming 33/3 against KKR to 62/2 against LSG. The correlation is undeniable, a high-scoring powerplay has been SRH’s ticket to victory.

SRH's opening batters work as catalysts The SRH openers, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head's explosive approach and ability to deliver standout performances have helped the team win matches. In both of the team's victories, one of the openers has played a match-defining knock. While Abhishek hit a century against PBKS, Head smashed 67 against RR.

In contrast, in all five of SRH’s losses, neither Abhishek nor Head managed to score a fifty. In the matches, their failure to convert starts into substantial scores has led to the collapse in the middle order, making SRH vulnerable. This dependency highlights the critical role of the openers in SRH’s strategy, this season.