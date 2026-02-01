Super Bowl 60 live streaming, Patriots vs Seahawks: Where to watch, TV channel, kickoff time and key matchup details

The stage is set for one of the most anticipated Super Bowl rematches in NFL history as the New England Patriots face the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 60 (Super Bowl LX) this Sunday, February 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Patriots vs Seahawks rematch: 11 Years after iconic Super Bowl XLIX Eleven years after Malcolm Butler’s game-changing interception sealed a 28-24 Patriots victory in Super Bowl XLIX, these two powerhouse franchises are set to meet again on the biggest stage. The 2025 season surprised many, with both teams surging back into contention after playoff absences the previous year.

New England Patriots, under head coach Mike Vrabel, have leaned on a suffocating defense that allowed just 8.7 points per game in the postseason. Rookie quarterback Drake Maye, despite battling a shoulder injury and facing heavy pressure, has shown MVP-level poise and arm strength to lead the Patriots to the AFC title with a 10-7 win over the Denver Broncos.

Seattle countered with a dominant NFC Championship performance, powered by quarterback Sam Darnold’s 346-yard, three-touchdown masterpiece against the Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks enter as favourites, blending a top-tier defense with a revitalized passing attack.

This clash offers redemption for Darnold, who once struggled against New England’s defense, and another chance for the Patriots to add to their championship legacy.

Super Bowl 60: Key storylines to watch Drake Maye’s ability to handle Seattle’s aggressive front seven will be critical, especially with protection issues plaguing the Patriots’ offensive line. Meanwhile, Seattle’s balanced offense looks to exploit any cracks in New England’s secondary. A Seahawks win would mark a full-circle moment for Darnold, while a Patriots victory would solidify their remarkable turnaround.

Where to Watch Super Bowl 60: TV channel and live streaming options Super Bowl 60 is set for 6:30 PM ET (3:30 PM PT / 5:00 AM IST on Monday, February 9, for viewers in India). The game will air live on NBC, with full pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage.

The entire broadcast will be available on Peacock (subscription required). Other reliable live TV streaming services include DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV

Super Bowl 60: Matchup details Matchup: New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks

Date: Sunday, February 8, 2026

Time: 6:30 PM ET

Venue: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

TV Channel: NBC