Super Bowl: Gunfire at Kansas City Chiefs' victory parade kills 1, injures 22; ‘Nothing is safe,’ says Mayor
Eight children were among 22 people hit by gunfire in a shooting at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, authorities said, as terrified fans ran for cover and yet another high-profile public event was marred by gun violence. One person was killed.