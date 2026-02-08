Super Bowl LX preview: Patriots vs Seahawks - Key matchups, live streaming details, and what to expect

Super Bowl LX is set to bring an exciting clash between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks on Sunday (February 8, 2026) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The matchup is scheduled for 6:30 PM ET. The game promises a tight, physical battle between two well-coached teams that excel in complementary football.

Seattle Seahawks defense sets the tone The Seattle Seahawks finished the regular season with the NFL’s No. 1 defense. The front seven stands out with strong, physical defensive tackles Byron Murphy II, Leonard Williams, and Jarran Reed, plus veteran pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence. Seattle rarely allows big plays, tackles well, and uses clever disguise on third downs to confuse quarterbacks.

On offense, quarterback Sam Darnold enjoyed one of his best seasons under coordinator Klint Kubiak. The unit thrives when moving the pocket and creating explosive plays. Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (JSN) is the focal point, moving all over the formation and winning at the point of attack.

New England Patriots brings discipline and balance The Patriots have embodied Mike Vrabel’s “effort and finish” mantra throughout the game. They play with controlled aggression, capitalizing on any Seattle miscues and maintaining balance across all three phases. Young contributors have stepped up when needed, and the team’s ability to stay composed under pressure has kept them in striking distance. Discipline has been the difference, avoiding penalties, winning situational football, and forcing the Seahawks to earn every yard. This balanced style mirrors the identity that carried New England through a surprising playoff run and now defines their effort on the league’s biggest stage.

Special teams spark momentum Both teams have threatened to flip the script with returns. Marcus Jones has been dangerous on punts for the Patriots, while Rashid Shaheed’s kickoff prowess keeps Seattle’s special teams unit in the conversation. A single big return could swing momentum in what remains a tight, hard-fought affair.

Live streaming details: How to watch Super Bowl LX live between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks TV Channel: NBC

Live streaming: Peacock (subscription required), DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV

Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Venue: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

This Super Bowl features two evenly matched squads with elite coaching, strong identities, and the ability to win in multiple ways. Expect a hard-fought, low-scoring affair that could come down to one big play or one critical mistake.