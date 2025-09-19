Suryakumar Yadav does a Rohit Sharma at coin toss before IND vs OMA in Asia Cup; India captain says ‘I have become…'

Suryakumar Yadav did a Rohit Sharma at the coin toss before their final Group A encounter against Oman on Friday in Abu Dhabi as the Indian captain forgot one of his two changes in the playing XI from their previpus game against Pakistan in Dubai. The incident took place after Suryakumar won the toss and opted to bat first.

When asked about the changes in the playing XI by toss presenter Ravi Shastri, Suryakumar said “We have two changes - Harshit comes in, one more guy comes in (can't remember his name).” The Indian captain once again repeated the same line before asking bowling coach Morne Morkel, who was lurking closely.

Suryakumar tried to remember the second name but couldn't. Instead he said, “I have become like Rohit (laughs).” Later it was learnt that Arshdeep Singh has made the playing XI against Oman. Following the toss, Suryakumar and Jatinder shared a laugh and shook hands too. They also embraced each other.

Suryakumar's Rohit reference came from his Mumbai Indians teammate who used to forget names at the coin tosses. For the unknown, former India captain Rohit Sharma, who quit T20Is last year, also had a reputation of forgetting things in real life.

As far as the Indian playing XI is concerned, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy have been rested. Oman also made two changes, including Mohammed Nadeem in the playing XI. India have already qualified for the Super 4 stage and the game against Oman is nothing but a dead rubber.

India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025v playing XIs Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Shah Faisal, Mohammad Nadeem, Aryan Bisht, Zikria Islam, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi