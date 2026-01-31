Suryakumar Yadav leaves behind Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to achieve special T20I feat; check details

Suryakumar Yadav has etched his name in the record books once again, becoming the fastest batter to reach 3000 runs in T20I cricket by balls faced. The Indian captain achieved this milestone during the 5th match of the ongoing series against New Zealand on Saturday (January 31), outpacing global stars and his own teammates including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Suryakumar Yadav's special milestone Suryakumar Yadav reached the 3,000-run milestone in an astonishing 1,822 balls, surpassing UAE's Muhammad Waseem, who held the previous record with 1,947 balls. This aggressive approach highlighted Suryakumar's signature style of innovative shot-making and high strike rate. Notably, the 35-year-old accomplished this feat in 98 innings across his T20I career, underlining his efficiency and dominance in the shortest format.

List of players to reach fastest to 3000 T20I runs (by balls faced): 1822: Suryakumar Yadav (India)

1947: Muhammad Waseem (UAE)

2068: Jos Buttler (England)

2077: Aaron Finch (Australia)

2113: David Warner (Australia)

2149: Rohit Sharma (India)

2169: Virat Kohli (India)

Joining an elite Indian Trio With this achievement, Suryakumar became only the third Indian batter to cross 3,000 T20I runs, following legends Rohit Sharma (4,231 runs) and Virat Kohli (4,188 runs), both of whom have retired from the format. His entry into this exclusive club cemented his status as a key pillar of India's white-ball setup.