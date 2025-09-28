Suryakumar Yadav gets slammed by netizens as he gets dismissed early in crucial IND vs PAK final

Suryakumar Yadav faced severe backlash from the netizens after he lost his wicket in a crucial chase against Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2025 final. The summit clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 28, 2025, delivered the anticipated fireworks in the India-Pakistan rivalry, but not in the way Indian fans hoped.

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, India restricted Pakistan to a low score of 146 all out in 19.5 overs, setting up what should have been a routine chase. but they lost early wicket of their star batter Abhishek Sharma followed by Suryakumar Yadav who was supposed to stabilize the chase.

Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal Suryakumar Yadav 1(5) was dismissed on Shaheen Afridi's delivery as Salman Agha took an easy catch.

Netizens' bash Surya

IND vs PAK - Playing XI India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy