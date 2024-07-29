Suryakumar Yadav opens up of India’s T20I captaincy: ’Want to be a leader’

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated29 Jul 2024, 04:17 PM IST
India's Hardik Pandya (C) celebrates with captain Suryakumar Yadav (R) and Mohammed Siraj after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera (not pictured) during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Sri Lanka and India at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on July 28, 2024. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)
India’s Hardik Pandya (C) celebrates with captain Suryakumar Yadav (R) and Mohammed Siraj after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Kusal Perera (not pictured) during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Sri Lanka and India at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on July 28, 2024. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)(AFP)

Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team on 28 July clinched the T20I series against Sri Lanka by 2-0, as they defeated the host nations by 7 wickets.

With Suryakumar Yadav getting the praise for leading the team and making the country proud, the T20I skipper for India said that he wants to be known as a leader and not as a captain.

"I... I don't want to be a captain; I want to be a leader. That's it. It felt good to see such good support here and in this country," Suryakumar said in a video posted by BCCI on X.

Popularly known as SKY and the best player of the T20OI format, Suryakumar Yadav is seen as a friend by his co-players. He is not only accessible, but also shares a very good bond with the teammates.

In the first T20I matches, Surya has led the team form the front and also ensured that the players feel the freedom to experiment with their bowling.

In the first T20I match, Surya handed the ball to Parag at the crucial juncture of the game, following which he clinched three important wickets. This was not only unexpected, but praised as a brave move.

Speaking on his decision to hand over the bowling to Parag, Surya had said, “This Riyan Parag can be special because I have seen him bowl in the IPL as well as in the nets. And I also said on the PC that he has an X-factor.”

Earlier on Saturday, Axar Patel opened up on playing under the captaincy of SKY stating the latter is a is a bowlers' captain.

Axar Patel said, "I played in the last Australia series with Surya bhai (as captain). I know that he is a bowlers' captain. He gives you free hand (in a way) that you decide first."

He added, “Whenever you get hit, he comes and says that it was a good ball. He keeps giving you inputs. As a player, there is a good bond with him.”

Meanwhile, India will play the third 3rd T20I with Sri Lanka at Kandy on 30 July and would want to clinch the series by 3-0.

With agency inputs.

 

First Published:29 Jul 2024, 04:17 PM IST
Suryakumar Yadav opens up of India's T20I captaincy: 'Want to be a leader'

