Suryakumar Yadav recreates heartwarming 2024 photo with T20 World Cup trophy and wife Devisha Shetty after 2026 WC win

India's cricket team has etched their name in the record books once again. Led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, the Men in Blue clinched their third T20 World Cup title by defeating New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (March 8). This victory made India the first team to win the tournament three times (2007, 2024, and now 2026), the first to defend the title successfully, and the first host nation to lift the trophy.

Also Read | ICC T20 World Cup 2026 team of the tournament: Four Indians shine

Deja Vu moment: Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty recreate iconic photo

Adding a personal touch to the celebrations, Suryakumar Yadav shared a touching recreation of a memorable 2024 photo with his wife, Devisha Shetty. The original picture, posted by Devisha after India's 2024 win, showed the couple lying on a bed with the T20 World Cup trophy placed between them. Her caption read: "It's going to be a good night's sleep."

View full Image Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty's 2024 picture ( X )

Nearly two years later, Suryakumar posted the recreated image with the simple yet evocative caption: “Deja vu.”

The photo captures the same setup, symbolizing the joy of repeated success and the special bond between the couple amid the highs of international cricket.

What happened in the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final? The final was a one-sided affair. India, batting first after being invited to bat, posted a massive 255/5. Sanju Samson stole the show with a brilliant 89 off 46 balls, while Abhishek Sharma (52 off 21) and Ishan Kishan (54) provided explosive starts. Shivam Dube's late cameo added the finishing touches on a belter of a pitch.

Also Read | Samson becomes third player to score fifty in semifinal and final of same T20 WC

In reply, New Zealand crumbled under pressure. Jasprit Bumrah delivered a masterclass with figures of 4/15, dismantling the Kiwi batting lineup. They were bundled out for 159 in 19 overs, handing India a commanding 96-run win.

Suryakumar Yadav's journey from key player to winning captain Suryakumar's role has evolved dramatically. In the 2024 final in Barbados, he took a spectacular catch to dismiss David Miller in the last over, helping seal the title. In 2026, as captain, he guided India through a dominant campaign. Their only loss came against South Africa in the Super 8 stage, but the team bounced back strongly to claim glory on home soil.

Post-match, Suryakumar reflected on the achievement. He called it “a wonderful journey” and hinted at future ambitions, including aiming for Olympic gold in 2028.