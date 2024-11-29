Swiatek faces doping sanctions, accepts "one month suspension" from tennis after failed drug test

As per Olympics.com, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) issued a statement on Thursday, saying that the Polish star tested positive for trimetazidine (TMZ), in an out-of-competition test carried out as per the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme on August 12, 2024.

Published29 Nov 2024, 09:55 AM IST
Swiatek faces doping sanctions, accepts "one month suspension" from tennis after failed drug test
Swiatek faces doping sanctions, accepts "one month suspension" from tennis after failed drug test

London [UK], November 29 (ANI): Five-time Grand Slam champion tennis star Iga Swiatek has accepted a one-month suspension from tennis following a drug test failure in August 2024.

As per Olympics.com, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) issued a statement on Thursday, saying that the Polish star tested positive for trimetazidine (TMZ), in an out-of-competition test carried out as per the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme on August 12, 2024.

Swiatek was informed of her failed test on September 12 and also about her provisional suspension starting from that date. Back then, she was ranked as the world's number-one player in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA).

The former World Number One also claimed that her positive test was caused by contaminated melatonin tablets from Poland, taken by the player for "jet lag and sleep issues." However, she did not have a valid Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) for these tablets.

The ITIA said that after further investigation, they had "accepted that the positive test was caused by the contamination of a regulated non-prescription medication (melatonin)." Swiatek was given a month's worth of suspension as "the player's level of fault was considered to be at the lowest end of the range for 'No Significant Fault or Negligence."

Swiatek accepted the sanction, and her period of provisional suspension (12 September to 4 October) will be counted in the suspension. The tennis star will face eight days of ineligibility, ending on December 4 this year.

WTA also issued a statement expressing support for Iga "during this difficult time" and expressing their commitment to fair play and drug-free sport.

"This unfortunate incident highlights the challenges athletes face in navigating the use of medications and supplements," added the statement.

The 23-year-old was recently in action during the season-concluding WTA Finals in Riyadh, After winning the title last time around, she did not make it to the semifinals this time. (ANI)

