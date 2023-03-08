Syrian FA bans former captain Ahmed Al-Saleh for life, fines 1.5 million pounds1 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 05:47 PM IST
- The Syrian FA's Disciplinary Committee, after reviewing the referee's report of the 3 February match, found that 'Al-Saleh kicked, insulted and directly spat on the referee'.
The Syrian Football Association has banned former international soccer captain Ahmed Al-Saleh from the sport for life after he assaulted and spitted on a referee while being sent off during a top-flight domestic league match.
