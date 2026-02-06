T20 World Cup 2026: Complete guide to schedule, groups, venues, dates, live streaming details and format

The 10th edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is set to begin on Saturday (February 7), as India and Sri Lanka co-host one of the most competitive global cricket tournaments. Featuring 20 teams, 55 matches, and eight premier venues across both nations, the event will run until the final on March 8. Defending champions India, fresh from their 2024 triumph, will look to capitalise on home conditions and strong form to retain the title. Here is all you need to know about the event.

Where are the T20 World Cup 2026 matches hosted? Eight stadiums are set to host the T20 World Cup matches. India's venues include Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad), Eden Gardens (Kolkata), Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi), Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), and MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai).

On the other hand, matches in Sri Lanka will be played at R. Premadasa Stadium and Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo, plus Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

Notably, the final on March 8 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with Colombo as backup, especially if Pakistan advances to the summit clash.

What are the key dates for T20 World Cup 2026? February 7: Opener

February 22: Super 8 stage ignites

March 4: Semi-final 1

March 5: Semi-final 2

March 8: Final

The group phase runs until February 20, building to knockout intensity.

How does the T20 World Cup 2026 format operate? The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 follows the same format as the 2024 edition, with 20 teams competing.

It starts with four groups of five teams each, where every team plays the other four in their group once in a round-robin style (that's four matches per team in the first stage).

The top two teams from each group advance to the Super 8 stage, which splits those eight qualifiers into two new groups of four, each team then plays the other three in their Super 8 group once.

The top two from each Super 8 group move on to the knockout semifinals, with the winners of those semis meeting in the final.

What if any match ends in a tie? If any match ends in a tie (including in the knockouts), a Super Over decides the result, and if that's also tied, they repeat it until there's a winner.

Extra time is scheduled in knockout games to ensure a decisive outcome without loose ends.

What are the full groups for the T20 World Cup 2026

Group A India Pakistan Namibia United States Netherlands Group B Australia Sri Lanka Ireland Zimbabwe Oman Group C England West Indies Scotland Nepal Italy Group D New Zealand South Africa Afghanistan Canada United Arab Emirates

Live streaming details: Where to watch T20 World Cup matches? India - Star Sports; JioHotstar

Sri Lanka - Dialog TV; ThePapare.com; Dialog Play; TV Supreme; PEO TV; Sinhala language feed available

Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives - Star Sports

Bangladesh - Star Sports; T Sports & Nagorik TV; Rabbithole

Pakistan - PTV and Myco (TV); Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad; Urdu commentary for Pakistan matches on PTV Home and digital

United Kingdom and Ireland - Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event; NOW; Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final

Italy - Sky Italia

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport

Australia - Prime Video

New Zealand - SKY Sport

United States and Canada - Willow TV; CricBuzz DTC (select feeds); Willow’s YouTube

UAE and MENA region - CricLife Max (via StarzPlay); Big-screen partnerships (VOX, Reel, Roxy, Cinepolis, Star, Mukta, Epix Cinema)

Caribbean Islands - ESPN

Latin America - Disney+ app

Brazil (select) - ESPN linear TV platforms

Nepal (additional) - Kantipur TV; Nepali feed via ICC.tv in certain territories

Afghanistan - Lemar TV

Singapore - Hub Sports 4

Pacific Islands - PNG Digicel

Malaysia and Hong Kong - CricBuzz channel

Netherlands - NOS (streaming all Netherlands matches)