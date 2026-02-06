T20 World Cup 2026: Complete guide to schedule, groups, venues, dates, live streaming details and format

The 10th edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is set to begin on Saturday (February 7), as India and Sri Lanka co-host one of the most competitive global cricket tournaments. Featuring 20 teams, 55 matches, and eight premier venues across both nations, the event will run until the final on March 8. Defending champions India, fresh from their 2024 triumph, will look to capitalise on home conditions and strong form to retain the title. Here is all you need to know about the event.