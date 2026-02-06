T20 World Cup 2026: Complete guide to schedule, groups, venues, dates, live streaming details and format

The 10th edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is set to begin on Saturday (February 7), as India and Sri Lanka co-host one of the most competitive global cricket tournaments. Featuring 20 teams, 55 matches, and eight premier venues across both nations, the event will run until the final on March 8. Defending champions India, fresh from their 2024 triumph, will look to capitalise on home conditions and strong form to retain the title. Here is all you need to know about the event.
Eight stadiums are set to host the T20 World Cup matches. India's venues include Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad), Eden Gardens (Kolkata), Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi), Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), and MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai).
On the other hand, matches in Sri Lanka will be played at R. Premadasa Stadium and Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo, plus Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.
Notably, the final on March 8 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with Colombo as backup, especially if Pakistan advances to the summit clash.
February 7: Opener
February 22: Super 8 stage ignites
March 4: Semi-final 1
March 5: Semi-final 2
March 8: Final
The group phase runs until February 20, building to knockout intensity.
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 follows the same format as the 2024 edition, with 20 teams competing.
It starts with four groups of five teams each, where every team plays the other four in their group once in a round-robin style (that's four matches per team in the first stage).
The top two teams from each group advance to the Super 8 stage, which splits those eight qualifiers into two new groups of four, each team then plays the other three in their Super 8 group once.
The top two from each Super 8 group move on to the knockout semifinals, with the winners of those semis meeting in the final.
If any match ends in a tie (including in the knockouts), a Super Over decides the result, and if that's also tied, they repeat it until there's a winner.
Extra time is scheduled in knockout games to ensure a decisive outcome without loose ends.
|Group A
|India
|Pakistan
|Namibia
|United States
|Netherlands
|Group B
|Australia
|Sri Lanka
|Ireland
|Zimbabwe
|Oman
|Group C
|England
|West Indies
|Scotland
|Nepal
|Italy
|Group D
|New Zealand
|South Africa
|Afghanistan
|Canada
|United Arab Emirates
India - Star Sports; JioHotstar
Sri Lanka - Dialog TV; ThePapare.com; Dialog Play; TV Supreme; PEO TV; Sinhala language feed available
Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives - Star Sports
Bangladesh - Star Sports; T Sports & Nagorik TV; Rabbithole
Pakistan - PTV and Myco (TV); Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad; Urdu commentary for Pakistan matches on PTV Home and digital
United Kingdom and Ireland - Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event; NOW; Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy - Sky Italia
Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport
Australia - Prime Video
New Zealand - SKY Sport
United States and Canada - Willow TV; CricBuzz DTC (select feeds); Willow’s YouTube
UAE and MENA region - CricLife Max (via StarzPlay); Big-screen partnerships (VOX, Reel, Roxy, Cinepolis, Star, Mukta, Epix Cinema)
Caribbean Islands - ESPN
Latin America - Disney+ app
Brazil (select) - ESPN linear TV platforms
Nepal (additional) - Kantipur TV; Nepali feed via ICC.tv in certain territories
Afghanistan - Lemar TV
Singapore - Hub Sports 4
Pacific Islands - PNG Digicel
Malaysia and Hong Kong - CricBuzz channel
Netherlands - NOS (streaming all Netherlands matches)
All remaining territories (worldwide free coverage) - ICC.tv; Selected matches on ICC’s official YouTube channel