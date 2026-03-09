T20 World Cup 2026 final: Full list of records broken as India thrash New Zealand by 96 runs to claim third title

India delivered a brilliant performance in the T20 World Cup 2026 final, overpowering New Zealand by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (March 8). The Men in Blue became the first team to win three T20 World Cup titles and the first to defend the trophy successfully, while rewriting the record books.

Explosive batting sets new benchmarks After being asked to bat, India’s top order unleashed mayhem. Sanju Samson smashed 89 off 46 balls, the highest individual score ever in a T20 World Cup final. Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan provided fiery support, helping India post 255/5, the highest total in any T20 World Cup final and the third-highest in the tournament’s history.

The opening partnership between Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan reached 98 runs, the best stand in a final. India’s Powerplay produced 92 runs, their highest in the T20 World Cups. Samson also became the seventh batter to score three consecutive 50-plus innings in the event and finished with 321 runs in five matches, the most by any Indian in a single edition.

Jasprit Bumrah’s spell shatters New Zealand hopes New Zealand’s chase crumbled under relentless pressure. Jasprit Bumrah produced a devastating 4/15, the best bowling figures by a pacer in a T20 World Cup final and the second-best overall. Together with Varun Chakaravarthy, he led the wicket-takers for the 2026 edition.

The Kiwis were bowled out for 159, giving India their biggest margin of victory in any global T20 competition. The 96-run win highlighted India’s all-round supremacy on home soil.

Full list of records broken in the IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final First team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil

First team to defend the T20 World Cup title

Most T20 World Cup titles (3): India surpasses England and West Indies (2 each)

Sanju Samson becomes the third Indian Player of the Tournament (after Kohli 2014 & 2016, Bumrah 2024)

New Zealand suffered joint-most final losses (2) – level with Pakistan and Sri Lanka

Jasprit Bumrah’s 4/15 – best by a pacer in a final, second-best overall

Sanju Samson joins elite list with three consecutive 50-plus scores in T20 World Cups

Bumrah and Chakaravarthy finish as the top wicket-takers of the edition

Sanju Samson’s 89 - the highest individual score in a T20 World Cup final

92 runs in Powerplay – India’s highest in T20 World Cups

96-run victory margin – India’s biggest in any global T20 event

98-run opening stand – highest partnership in a T20 World Cup final

255/5 – highest total in a T20 World Cup final

321 runs by Samson – most by an Indian batter in a single T20 World Cup edition