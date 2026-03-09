T20 World Cup 2026 final: Full list of records broken as India thrash New Zealand by 96 runs to claim third title

India delivered a brilliant performance in the T20 World Cup 2026 final, overpowering New Zealand by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (March 8). The Men in Blue became the first team to win three T20 World Cup titles and the first to defend the trophy successfully, while rewriting the record books.
After being asked to bat, India’s top order unleashed mayhem. Sanju Samson smashed 89 off 46 balls, the highest individual score ever in a T20 World Cup final. Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan provided fiery support, helping India post 255/5, the highest total in any T20 World Cup final and the third-highest in the tournament’s history.
The opening partnership between Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan reached 98 runs, the best stand in a final. India’s Powerplay produced 92 runs, their highest in the T20 World Cups. Samson also became the seventh batter to score three consecutive 50-plus innings in the event and finished with 321 runs in five matches, the most by any Indian in a single edition.
New Zealand’s chase crumbled under relentless pressure. Jasprit Bumrah produced a devastating 4/15, the best bowling figures by a pacer in a T20 World Cup final and the second-best overall. Together with Varun Chakaravarthy, he led the wicket-takers for the 2026 edition.
The Kiwis were bowled out for 159, giving India their biggest margin of victory in any global T20 competition. The 96-run win highlighted India’s all-round supremacy on home soil.
First team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil
First team to defend the T20 World Cup title
Most T20 World Cup titles (3): India surpasses England and West Indies (2 each)
Sanju Samson becomes the third Indian Player of the Tournament (after Kohli 2014 & 2016, Bumrah 2024)
New Zealand suffered joint-most final losses (2) – level with Pakistan and Sri Lanka
Jasprit Bumrah’s 4/15 – best by a pacer in a final, second-best overall
Sanju Samson joins elite list with three consecutive 50-plus scores in T20 World Cups
Bumrah and Chakaravarthy finish as the top wicket-takers of the edition
Sanju Samson’s 89 - the highest individual score in a T20 World Cup final
92 runs in Powerplay – India’s highest in T20 World Cups
96-run victory margin – India’s biggest in any global T20 event
98-run opening stand – highest partnership in a T20 World Cup final
255/5 – highest total in a T20 World Cup final
321 runs by Samson – most by an Indian batter in a single T20 World Cup edition
Sanju Samson was named Player of the Tournament, capping a dream campaign. This victory on home turf, combined with record-breaking numbers, confirmed India’s reign as the dominant force in T20 cricket.