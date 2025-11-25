T20 World Cup 2026 schedule reveal Live Steaming: When & where to watch fixture announcement in India, date, time & more

The schedule for the T20 World Cup 2026 will be announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed on Tuesday. The mega tournament returns to India for the first time since 2016 and will be jointly hosted by Sri Lanka in February-March next year. The T20 World Cup schedule announcement will be televised live from 6:30 PM IST. Live streaming of the even will also be available.
India are the defending champions of the T20 World Cup, having defeated South Africa in the final in 2024 in Barbados. Known for its footballing history, Italy will be making their T20 World Cup debut in 2026. The Joe Burns-led side qualified through Europe Qualifier earlier this year.
Rohit Sharma, who quit T20Is last year, will be present during the schedule announcement, along with recent-crowned ICC Women's World Cup 2025-winning Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Sri Lankan Angelo Mathews and the current Indian T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav.
Like in the previous edition, 20 teams will be divided into four groups pf five teams each. In all the groups, teams will play each other once with the top two teams from each group advancing into the Super 8 stage. In the Super 8, two groups of four teams each will be formed with the top two advancing into the semifinal.
According to several media reports, the BCCI has shortlisted five venues -Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Chennai - to host the mega event. Three venues in Sri Lanka will be host the 20-team competition.
Notably, Pakistan will play all their matches on Lankan soil as a part of an agreement between the BCCI and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) where both the teams will play at neutral venues at ICC events till 2027.
Should Pakistan reach the final, the summit clash will be held in Sri Lanka, instead of India.
Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the T20 World Cup 2026 in India. Star Sports 1 (Hindi), Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 (Hindi) and Star Sports 3 will live telecast the T20 World Cup 2026 schedule announcement live in India. Live streaming of T20 World Cup 2026 schedule reveal will be available on JioStar app and website.
India (host), Sri Lanka (host), Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, United States, West Indies, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, Canada, Netherlands, Italy, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Nepal, Oman, the UAE.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.