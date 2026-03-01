T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal line-ups: India set up England date; South Africa face New Zealand; get dates, venue & time

T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal line-up revealed: South Africa will take on New Zealand in the first semi-final in Kolkata on 4 March, whereas India will lock horns against England in the second semi-final in Mumbai on 5 March. India's semi-final spot was confirmed following their five-wicket win over West Indies in their crucial Super 8 Group 1 match in Kolkata on Sunday. Both the teams had come into the match with a must-win situation.

With this win, India finished second in Group 1 of the Super 8 stage, behind South Africa. The Proteas have won all their three games in the Super 8 stage, while India qualified on the basis of four points from two wins. In Group 2, England entered the last four stage with an all-win record in the Super 8 stage while New Zealand's booked their semifinal spot after Pakistan failed to fulfil the net run rate criteria in their win over Sri Lanka.

Complete semifinal lineup of T20 World Cup 2026

Date Match Venue Time (In IST) March 4 South Africa vs New Zealand - Semifinal 1 Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7 PM March 5 India vs England - Semifinal 2 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7 PM March 8 Final Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7 PM

Earlier, India had won the toss and opted to field first. West Indies were cautious with their start and managed to score just 45 runs in the powerplay. However, the important thing was that the Caribbean side did not lose a wicket during the powerplay phase.

West Indies, though, lost their first wicket in Shai Hope (32) after the skipper was dismissed by Varun Chakravarthy in the ninth over, before they lost Shimron Hetmyer (27) and Roston Chase (40) in the 12th over.

By then, the two-time champions were in a spot of bother at 103/3, and they were further down to 119/4 following the dismissal of Sherfane Rutherford.

It was at this point when Jason Holder (37*) came to West Indies' rescue along with Rovman Powell (34*), as the two of them forged 76 runs for the fifth wicket. This partnership helped West Inies post 195/4 from 20 overs.

West Indies might have thought that such a total was defendable, but a few dropped catches and other missed opportunities cost Windies the game.

In their reply, India lost two wickets in Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan in the powerplay. However, Sanju Samson, who scored an unbeaten 97, was the orchestrator of India's run chase. He forged a crucial 58-run partnership with Suryakumar Yadav (18) which set the platform for India's chase.

However, Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal in the 11th over did not hinder India, as Samson's other partners in Tilak Varma (27), Hardik Pandya (17) and Shivam Dube (8*) played crucial roles in the chase. India chased down a target of 196 in 19.5 overs.

India had suffered a 76-run loss to South Africa in their Super 8 opener, before going onto beat Zimbabwe by 72 runs. South Africa's win over West Indies confirmed that the winner of India vs West Indies would advance to the semi-finals.

