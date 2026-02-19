T20 World Cup 2026: Shadab Khan hints at Pakistan’s secret ‘12th Man’ ahead of Super 8 clashes – and it’s not a person

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan secured a Super 8 spot at cricket's Twenty20 World Cup with a 102-run win against Namibia on Wednesday.

In the post-match presser, Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan took a dig at former national cricketers over criticism after the team qualified for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights with a historic 102-run victory over Namibia here at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground.

Also Read | Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya set notable records in T20 WC match vs Netherlands

The 2009 champions kick-started their campaign with a hard-fought victory over the Netherlands before defeating the United States of America (USA). Pakistan, however, suffered a gruelling 61-run defeat against arch-rivals India last weekend.

Advertisement

‘Challenge of the Super Eights stage’ Khan, the Pakistan all-rounder, acknowledged the challenge of the Super Eights stage, facing New Zealand, England and co-hosts Sri Lanka. Khan, however, insisted that the holy month of Ramadan 2026 will assist them as a 12th player.

"We are on the right track. We need to continue the good things we have been doing. Our batting must carry on in the same way. Sahibzada Farhan is in good form," Shadab continued.

The 12th Man With a quickfire 36 not out in 22 balls, and three wickets, Shadab was at his all-round best during his side's comprehensive thrashing of Namibia by 102 runs at Colombo.

"The Super Eight will be difficult. These will be high-pressure matches. Ramadan has begun, and it will be like our 12th player," Shadab said.

Advertisement

Also Read | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif orders inquiry after tumultuous Australian tour

Ramadan 2026 began in India and Pakistan on Thursday. Ramadan or Ramazan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a period of spiritual reflection and self-discipline, with each day involving dawn-to-dusk fasting.

Who won yesterday's Pak vs Namibia match? Pakistan's opening batter Farhan made 100 not out off 58 balls with four sixes and 11 boundaries. Captain Salman Ali Agha hit 38 while Farhan and Shadab Khan (36 not out) carried Pakistan to 199-3 against Namibia in Group A.

Usman Tariq, who has a distinctive pause-and-bowl action, then took 4-16 and Khan took 3-19 as Namibia was dismissed for 97 in 17.3 overs, its fourth straight loss in the group.

Pakistan needed a win at the Sinhalese Sports Club to end any hope for the United States.

Advertisement

Dube's all-round show

Ramadan has begun, and it will be like our 12th player.

In another match at Ahmedabad, Shivam Dube hit 66 off 31 balls to help India recover from 69-3 to reach 193-6 before the Netherlands replied with 176-7. India, which had already qualified for the Super 8s, stretched its winning record to 12 games in T20 World Cups since 2024.