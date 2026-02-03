T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match LIVE: Sri Lanka A finish on 145/9 after 20 overs

Sri Lanka A end their innings with a flurry, adding 13 runs in the final over to finish on 145/9. The 20th over has a bit of everythin, boundaries, a run-out, and sharp running between the wickets.

Chamindu Wickramasinghe provides the final push, hammering Jiten Ramanandi for a towering six on 19.3 and following it up with smart running to close on 24 off 13 balls. His late cameo lifts Sri Lanka A to a more respectable total.

However, the over also brings another setback as Lahiru Samarakoon is run out on 19.4, thanks to quick work involving Ramanandi and Vinayak Shukla. Anuka Wijewardhana, a left-hander, walks in for the final deliveries but does not face a ball.