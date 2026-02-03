T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match LIVE: Oman start steady in chase; Zimbabwe opt to bat against Netherlands

Netherlands vs Zimbabwe, World Cup 2026 Warm Up Match LIVE: ZIM start briskly after opting to bat, 27/1 in 3 overs

Zimbabwe make a positive start after choosing to bat, reaching 27/1 at the end of 3 overs at a healthy run rate of 9. Despite losing an early wicket, the intent remains clear in the powerplay.

Dion Myers provides the early acceleration, scoring 13 off just 6 balls with three boundaries. At the other end, Tadiwanashe Marumani plays the anchoring role, unbeaten on 8 off 10 deliveries.

Zimbabwe look to build on this start and push on through the powerplay.