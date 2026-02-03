T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match LIVE: Oman start steady in chase; Zimbabwe opt to bat against Netherlands

SL vs OMA, Ned Vs Zim, Nep Vs UAE LIVE: Sri Lanka A are facing Oman in the 4th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches 2026, being played at the Colombo Cricket Club Ground in Colombo. This fixture serves as crucial preparation for both sides ahead of the main T20 World Cup tournament, with Sri Lanka A opting to bat first after winning the toss in this warm up T20 encounter.
Sri Lanka A
Niroshan Dickwella(w), Nuwanidu Fernando, Lasith Croospulle, Lahiru Udara, Sahan Arachchige(c), Vishen Halambage, Dushan Hemantha, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Movin Subasingha, Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Traveen Mathew, Garuka Sanketh
Oman
Jatinder Singh(c), Ashish Odedara, Vinayak Shukla(w), Hammad Mirza, Karan Sonavale, Wasim Ali, Jay Odedra, Hassnain Shah, Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi, Shafiq Jan, Sufyan Mehmood, Shakeel Ahmed, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal
Aamir Kaleem lights up the chase as he brings up a stunning fifty in just 25 balls, and he does it in style. On 7.5, Chamindu Wickramasinghe strays into his hitting arc and Kaleem makes him pay, launching the delivery for a SIX.
Zimbabwe make a positive start after choosing to bat, reaching 27/1 at the end of 3 overs at a healthy run rate of 9. Despite losing an early wicket, the intent remains clear in the powerplay.
Dion Myers provides the early acceleration, scoring 13 off just 6 balls with three boundaries. At the other end, Tadiwanashe Marumani plays the anchoring role, unbeaten on 8 off 10 deliveries.
Zimbabwe look to build on this start and push on through the powerplay.
Oman keep the chase firmly on track despite losing two early wickets, racing to 43/2 at the end of 5 overs with a strong current run rate of 8.6. The required rate drops to 6.87, putting the batting side in control.
Aamir Kaleem leads the charge with an aggressive knock, smashing 33 off just 16 balls, including four fours and a six. Karan Sonavale joins him at the crease and gets off the mark immediately, sitting on 1 off 1 delivery.
Sri Lanka A continue to make inroads in the chase as Kavija Gamage strikes in the 4.3rd over. Wasim Ali is beaten by a sharp delivery and is bowled, losing his off stump.
Ali departs for 2 off 5 balls, and Oman lose another wicket just as they look to stabilise after the early setback.
Oman 36/2 after 4.3 overs.
Sri Lanka A strike early in the chase as Lahiru Samarakoon provides the first breakthrough in 3.1 overs. Hammad Mirza looks to play on the up but gets it wrong, offering a simple chance.
Chamindu Wickramasinghe makes no mistake in the field, completing the catch to send Mirza back for 5 off 8 balls.
OMA 25/1 after 3.1 overs.
Oman begin the chase on a positive note, moving to 25 without loss in 3 overs, keeping the required run rate at 7.12. The openers settle in quickly and ensure there are no early setbacks.
Aamir Kaleem sets the tempo with a fluent start, scoring 18 off 11 balls, including two boundaries. He looks in good touch and is already putting the bowlers under pressure.
At the other end, Hammad Mirza plays the anchor role, unbeaten on 5 off 7 deliveries, focusing on strike rotation and allowing Kaleem to play freely.
With all ten wickets in hand and the asking rate under control, Oman look well placed early in the chase as they build towards the middle overs.
Sri Lanka A end their innings with a flurry, adding 13 runs in the final over to finish on 145/9. The 20th over has a bit of everythin, boundaries, a run-out, and sharp running between the wickets.
Chamindu Wickramasinghe provides the final push, hammering Jiten Ramanandi for a towering six on 19.3 and following it up with smart running to close on 24 off 13 balls. His late cameo lifts Sri Lanka A to a more respectable total.
However, the over also brings another setback as Lahiru Samarakoon is run out on 19.4, thanks to quick work involving Ramanandi and Vinayak Shukla. Anuka Wijewardhana, a left-hander, walks in for the final deliveries but does not face a ball.
Sri Lanka A find a late burst of momentum as they add 11 runs in the 19th over, moving to 132/8 and lifting the run rate slightly to 6.94. Chamindu Wickramasinghe takes charge and finally finds the boundary with confidence.
The over starts brightly with Chamindu cracking Shafiq Jan for a four on 18.1, and he repeats the dose on 18.5, driving another boundary to keep the scoreboard moving. He rotates the strike well in between, moving to 13 off 8 balls with two fours.
Lahiru Samarakoon plays a limited role at the other end, adding a leg-bye and a single.
Jay Odedra delivers a decisive over as Sri Lanka A move to 121/8 at the end of 18 overs, managing just 5 runs and losing a crucial wicket. The over begins with the big breakthrough, and the pressure never really eases after that.
Five runs come off the over, but Odedra finishes with impressive figures of 2/18 from 3 overs, keeping the scoring firmly in check.
With two overs remaining and eight wickets down, Sri Lanka A struggle to find a late surge as the innings heads towards the finish.
Another blow for Sri Lanka A as Wanuja Sahan is dismissed in the 17.1st over. Jay Odedra strikes immediately, inducing a mistimed shot from Sahan, who skies it and Odedra takes the catch himself.
Sahan walks back after a fighting knock of 29 off 21 balls, laced with 2 fours and a six.
With Sahan gone, Sri Lanka A lose their final batting hope, and the bowling side tighten their grip as the innings heads towards a modest finish.
Drama unfolds in the 16.3rd over as Sri Lanka A suffer a costly blow. Shah Faisal fires one down the leg side, signalled wide, but chaos follows as Sachitha Jayatilake is run out attempting a risky run.
Sharp work in the field from Karan Sonavale, followed by a clean finish from Vinayak Shukla, catches Jayatilake short of his crease. He departs for 9 off 15 balls, just when Sri Lanka A are looking to build late momentum.
SLA 112/7 after 16.1 overs
Wanuja Sahan provides a spark in an otherwise mixed over from Jiten Ramanandi. After a watchful start, Sahan steps into 15.5 and launches the ball for a six, clearing the ropes with authority and giving Sri Lanka A a timely boost.
The rest of the over is largely about strike rotation, with Sachitha Jayatilake picking up a couple of singles and one dot to start the over. Ramanandi closes it out well, denying Sahan on the final ball with a dot.
Sri Lanka A look to build on the momentum from the big hit as the innings moves deeper into the final overs.
SLA 111/6 after 16 overs.
Sri Lanka A finally find some momentum as they reach 102/6 at the end of 15 overs, taking 9 runs off Wasim Ali. After a run of quiet overs, Wanuja Sahan steps up and lifts the scoring rate.
The turning point of the over comes on 14.2, as Sahan times Wasim Ali beautifully and punches him for a FOUR. He continues to rotate the strike smartly, moving to 20 off 15 balls and keeping Sri Lanka A alive in the innings.
At the other end, Sachitha Jayatilake plays the supporting role, sitting on 6 off 10 deliveries, and together they avoid further damage.
Jay Odedra concedes just 4 runs in the 14th. Despite disciplined bowling, Sri Lanka A manage to push the score to 93/6, with Sahan on 13 (12) and Jayatilake on 4 (7) at the crease.
Sri Lanka A continue to crawl forward after opting to bat, reaching 89/6 at the end of 13 overs. With wickets in hand at a premium, the focus has clearly shifted to strike rotation rather than boundary-hitting.
The 13th over from Wasim Ali produced 5 runs, all through singles, as Wanuja Sahan and Sachitha Jayatilake kept the scoreboard ticking. Sahan moved to 11 off 8 balls, while Jayatilake reached 2 off 5, but the lack of big shots remains a concern.
Sri Lanka A find themselves in a spot of bother after choosing to bat first, reaching 84/6 in 12 overs at a current run rate of 7. Early wickets have kept the pressure firmly on the batting side, with the top order failing to convert starts.
At the crease, Wanuja Sahan is trying to rebuild the innings. The left-hander is unbeaten on 8 off 5 balls. He will need to shoulder responsibility in the death overs if Sri Lanka A are to post a competitive total.
