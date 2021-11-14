Australia defeat New Zealand to lift maiden T20 World Cup title

Williamson smashed two back-to-back sixes off Glenn Maxwell and he brought up his half-century in the 13th over of the innings. The Kiwi skipper decided to go after Starc and in the 16th over bowled by the left-arm seamer, Williamson managed to score 22 runs, and New Zealand was looking in firm control at 136/2. Glenn Phillips departed after playing a 16-run knock and in the same over, Hazlewood dismissed Williamson (85), pegging New Zealand back. In the final two overs, the Kiwis managed to add 23 more runs, taking the score past the 170-run mark.