Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn basketball star gets arrested on DUI charges

Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn University’s star point guard, was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol on Saturday (July 12). The 19-year-old sophomore was booked into Lee County Jail at 12 AM and was released shortly after on a $1,000 bond. This incident marks a challenging moment for the young athlete, who played a pivotal role in Auburn’s journey to the Final Four during the 2024-2025 basketball season.

Tahaad Pettiford's form and performance for Auburn Tahaad Pettiford has been an important player for the Auburn Tigers. During his freshman year, he came off the bench in 37 of the team’s 38 games. He averaged an impressive 11.6 points and three assists per game. Pettiford often delivered his best performances against ranked opponents, showcasing his potential as a clutch player. He played a significant role in Auburn’s remarkable Final Four run.

After the season, Tahaad Pettiford explored professional basketball as well. He entered the 2025 NBA Draft while retaining his college eligibility. He came under the limelight with his performance at the NBA Combine. In May, he chose to return to Auburn for his sophomore year. As the only scholarship player back from the Final Four roster.

Auburn head coach’s response on the matter Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl addressed the incident in a statement saying, “We are aware of the situation and we will handle it internally with Tahaad and his family. We take these matters seriously and will learn and grow from it moving forward.” However, the university has not yet announced any specific disciplinary actions publically.

A troubling week for Auburn athletes Tahaad Pettiford’s arrest is not an isolated incident for Auburn’s athletic program this week. Auburn linebacker D’Angelo Barber was arrested on Monday in Dadeville, Alabama, alongside another individual. The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force reportedly discovered 2.5 pounds of marijuana and a firearm during the arrest. Barber faces serious charges, including trafficking marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.