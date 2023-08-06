Copparam Shreyas Hareesh from Bengaluru, a 13-year-old motorcycle racer, lost his life due to injuries sustained in a crash during the third round of MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship at Madras International Circuit on August 5.

Shreyas, born on July 26, 2010, was a student at Kensri School in Bengaluru and was considered a rising star in the racing world. He had already made a mark by winning several races at the National level, including an impressive four consecutive wins in the rookie category of the Petronas TVS One-Make Championship this season.

The incident occurred during the rookie race where Shreyas had qualified for pole position. Shortly after the start, he fell due to a crash, leading to a serious head injury. The race was immediately red-flagged, and Shreyas was quickly taken to a nearby hospital in a trauma care ambulance stationed at the track. Despite the prompt medical attention, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, with his father, Copparam Hareesh, by his side.

The promoter of the event, Madras Motor Sports Club, decided to cancel the remaining races scheduled for August 5th and 6th in response to the incident. "It is tragic to have lost a rider so young and talented. Shreyas, who was making waves with his prodigious racing talent, was provided medical assistance on the spot immediately after the incident and taken to the hospital," said Ajit Thomas, MMSC president.

Shreyas had showcased his remarkable racing talent even on an international level, participating in the MiniGP races in Spain, where he finished both races in fifth and fourth positions, after securing the MiniGP India title in May this year, PTI reported.

The president of MMSC, expressed deep condolences, acknowledging the young rider's exceptional talent and potential.

This tragedy marks the second fatality in Indian motorsport, following the death of noted racer KE Kumar aged 52, in January during the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2022 at the same circuit.

(With inputs from PTI)