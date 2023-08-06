The incident occurred during the rookie race where Shreyas had qualified for pole position. Shortly after the start, he fell due to a crash, leading to a serious head injury. The race was immediately red-flagged, and Shreyas was quickly taken to a nearby hospital in a trauma care ambulance stationed at the track. Despite the prompt medical attention, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, with his father, Copparam Hareesh, by his side.

