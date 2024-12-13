Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a ₹5 crore cash prize for D Gukesh, who became the youngest world chess champion on Thursday. The 18-year-old Gukesh dethroned China's Ding Liren 7.5-6.5 on his way to the historic triumph, sealing it in the 14th and last game of a see-saw battle. Stalin announce the cash price on a social media post.

“To honour the monumental achievement of @DGukesh, the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, I am delighted to announce a cash prize of ₹5 crore!” Stalin wrote.

“His historic victory has brought immense pride and joy to the nation. May he continue to shine and achieve greater heights in the future. Kudos to Hon'ble @Udhaystalin and @SportsTN_ for their exceptional support and encouragement in nurturing this young star,” his post added.

Before Gukesh's feat, the legendary Garry Kasparov of Russia was the youngest world chess champion when he won the title at the age of 22, unseating Anatoly Karpov in 1985.

Gukesh had entered the title match as the youngest ever challenger to the world crown after winning the Candidates tournament earlier this year.

Garry Kasparov hails D Gukesh Meanwhile, Russian great Garry Kasparov lauded the Indian for surpassing him in becoming the youngest world champion. He stated that Gukesh has "summitted the highest peak of all".

"He has summitted the highest peak of all: making his mother happy," Kasparov posted on X."Gukesh impressively surmounted every obstacle and opponent in his path, especially considering his age, and nothing more can be asked."

Kasparov is among the chess greats who feel that the world championship in its traditional form ended after world no.1 Magnus Carlsen decided against defending his crown in 2023.

Also Read | How Paddy Upton played with D Gukesh’s mind en route to world championship glory