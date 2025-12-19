Tampa Bay Rays nearing blockbuster three-team trade involving Brandon Lowe, Astros, and Pirates - Report

The MLB offseason is heating up with reports of a potential massive three-team trade between the Tampa Bay Rays, Houston Astros, and Pittsburgh Pirates. The teams are in serious discussions that could reshape their rosters significantly.

Trade details and key players involved According to reporters Chandler Rome and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the proposed deal would send Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe to the Pittsburgh Pirates. In return, the Pirates would ship right-hander Mike Burrowsto the Houston Astros.

Advertisement

Additional players include Astros outfield prospect Jacob Melton and right-handed pitcher Anderson Brito heading to Tampa Bay. The Pirates could also receive Rays outfielder Jake Mangum and left-hander Mason Montgomery.