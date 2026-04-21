Tanzim Hasan Sakib returns as Bangladesh add pace for ODI decider against New Zealand

Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 21 (ANI): Bangladesh have strengthened their pace attack ahead of the series decider against New Zealand by drafting in Tanzim Hasan Sakib for the third ODI, which will be played in Chattogram on Thursday.

According to ICC, the 23-year-old fast bowler, who was sidelined during last month's Pakistan series due to a back injury, was also not part of the playing group for the first two ODI matches against New Zealand.

However, with the three-match series level at 1-1, Bangladesh have opted to bolster their bowling resources by including him in a 16-member squad.

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Tanzim's return comes at a crucial juncture, especially after the hosts' impressive bounce-back win in the second ODI in Dhaka. Bangladesh rode on a dominant bowling display from Nahid Rana, who claimed a five-wicket haul to dismantle New Zealand for 198. His fiery spell proved decisive in restricting the visitors, with only Nick Kelly offering resistance through a fighting 83.

Chasing a modest target, Bangladesh sealed the win comfortably, courtesy of composed half-centuries from Tanzid Hasan (76) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (50).

Kelly later acknowledged Rana's impact, praising the young pacer's ability to maintain high speeds and exploit helpful conditions. The New Zealand opener highlighted Rana's consistent 145 km/h-plus pace, swing, and effective use of bounce as key factors behind Bangladesh's success.

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Tanzim, meanwhile, has been a regular figure in Bangladesh's white-ball setup since his international debut against India in late 2023. He enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, finishing as Bangladesh's leading fast bowler with 11 wickets.

His inclusion now provides Bangladesh with an additional pace option alongside Rana, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman as they look to clinch the series.

Bangladesh squad for 3rd ODI: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

The deciding third ODI will be played at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on April 23. (ANI)