Subscribe

Houston Astros to sign Japanese ace Tatsuya Imai to three-year deal worth up to $63 million - Report

Tatsuya Imai had a remarkable 2025 season for the Seibu Lions of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball, posting a 10-5 record with a 1.92 ERA and 178 strikeouts to 45 walks in 163⅔ innings.

Aachal Maniyar
Published1 Jan 2026, 11:23 PM IST
Advertisement
Tatsuya Imai in action
Tatsuya Imai in action(MLB/X)

The Houston Astros have made a major splash in the MLB free agency market by agreeing to terms with star Japanese pitcher Tatsuya Imai on a three-year contract. According to a report by ESPN, the deal guarantees $54 million and could reach $63 million with incentives, positioning it as one of the richest for a posted Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) pitcher.

Contract details and impact

Reported first by MLB Network and confirmed by ESPN, the agreement includes opt-outs after each season, giving the 27-year-old right-hander flexibility. The structure features a base of $18 million annually, with potential bonuses pushing it to $21 million per year based on innings pitched.

Advertisement

This will mark the second-highest average annual value for a Japanese pitcher in MLB history, trailing only Yoshinobu Yamamoto's $27.08 million AAV on his 12-year, $325 million pact with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Unlike domestic free agents such as Framber Valdez, the Houston Astros will avoid losing draft picks since Imai will come via the posting system. Notably, Houston will owe the Saitama Seibu Lions a release fee calculated on the contract value.

(More to follow)

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Business NewsSportsHouston Astros to sign Japanese ace Tatsuya Imai to three-year deal worth up to $63 million - Report
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts