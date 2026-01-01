Houston Astros to sign Japanese ace Tatsuya Imai to three-year deal worth up to $63 million - Report

The Houston Astros have made a major splash in the MLB free agency market by agreeing to terms with star Japanese pitcher Tatsuya Imai on a three-year contract. According to a report by ESPN, the deal guarantees $54 million and could reach $63 million with incentives, positioning it as one of the richest for a posted Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) pitcher.

Contract details and impact Reported first by MLB Network and confirmed by ESPN, the agreement includes opt-outs after each season, giving the 27-year-old right-hander flexibility. The structure features a base of $18 million annually, with potential bonuses pushing it to $21 million per year based on innings pitched.

This will mark the second-highest average annual value for a Japanese pitcher in MLB history, trailing only Yoshinobu Yamamoto's $27.08 million AAV on his 12-year, $325 million pact with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Unlike domestic free agents such as Framber Valdez, the Houston Astros will avoid losing draft picks since Imai will come via the posting system. Notably, Houston will owe the Saitama Seibu Lions a release fee calculated on the contract value.