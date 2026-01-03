Taylor Fritz battles serious knee tendonitis ahead of Australian Open 2026; check details

Taylor Fritz, the world number six American tennis star, is facing a challenging start to his 2026 season. He is dealing with persistent knee tendonitis as he prepares for the Australian Open. This injury has cast a shadow over his off-season training, forcing a shift in focus from skill improvement to recovery.

A strong 2025 season despite ongoing issues Taylor Fritz enjoyed a remarkable 2025 on the ATP Tour. He claimed titles in Eastbourne and Stuttgart on grass courts, showcasing his powerful serve and baseline game. These wins helped him qualify for the prestigious ATP Finals. Notably, he achieved this while managing tendonitis in his knee.

What is tendonitis? Tendonitis involves inflammation of the tendons, often from overuse in demanding sports like tennis. The constant running, quick stops, and explosive movements on hard courts can worsen it. Fritz spent weeks on strengthening exercises and rehab to build a foundation for managing the issue.

Off-season focused on Rehab Unlike many players who use the break to refine techniques or build new strengths, Taylor Fritz's off-season was different. "I couldn't really (target) anything," he said on the ATP Tour website. “My goal was really just to try and rehab my knee. I still have pretty serious tendonitis, and that's something that takes a really long time to get rid of.”

Choosing to play through the pain Taylor Fritz admitted the injury lingers, but he isn't ready to take a long break. "The demands of playing make it a lot harder to get rid of it, but at the same time I don't really want to go full stop for four months to try to get it better when I feel like I can sometimes play through it," he explained.

He added that it sometimes flares up too much, but his six-week off-season rehab aimed to create a base for improvement. "Maybe a couple of months into the season, I can be over it," Fritz hopes optimistically.

Kicking off 2026 at the United Cup Taylor Fritz begins his campaign at the United Cup in Perth, a mixed-team event. He will lead Team USA alongside Coco Gauff, aiming for another strong showing. This serves as crucial preparation before the Australian Open, starting January 18 in Melbourne.

Fans will watch closely to see how his knee holds up. As a consistent top-10 player, Fritz has the tools to go deep in Grand Slams. Overcoming this tendonitis could set the tone for a breakout 2026 season.