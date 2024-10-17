Is Taylor Swift eyeing stake in boyfriend Travis Kelce’s team? Check singer’s speculated NFL investment here

Taylor Swift may soon buy a stake in the Kansas City Chiefs, in which her boyfriend Travis Kelce plays, as per media reports. The American football team, which competes in the National Football League (NFL), could soon see a new owner if the popular singer invests.

(The percentage stake in the investment portfolio hasn't been declared yet.)

This development comes after the Love Story singer reportedly received the go-ahead to buy her boyfriend's team.

News of Taylor Swift's potential NFL investment is making headlines after NFL icon Tom Brady recently received the green signal to own a piece of the Las Vegas Raiders. Following the former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s 10 per cent stake purchase, Taylor Swift could be the next to close a deal.

The billionaire club singer has been visiting NFL grounds for almost a year to support her boyfriend. Travis Kelce, who plays as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs has been dating the singer since last summer.

Notably, the ‘Anti-Hero’ singer, who has been in the limelight for her relationship status, was last spotted on Monday at Yankees Stadium for the first game of the MLB American League Championship.

The 14-time Grammy winner has made several appearances at the games in the past, including the Super Bowl, which saw the TRP's skyrocket.

Career switch for Taylor Swift According to a US Sun report, the singer is keen on changing her status from spectator to owner.

Responding to the rumours, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that if Swift is “interested” in the business sports opportunity, “she has the ability to do it,” reported Sports Illustrated.

Speculation about Taylor Swift's career switch comes two days after she made an exclusive announcement on Good Morning America. She revealed that her career achievement list would soon include the title of an author as well, ahead of the Eras Tour concert in Florida, Miami on Friday. This news comes in the backdrop of her commercially successful Eras Tour, which is nearing its conclusion this year.