'Team feels emotional after a close loss': DC bowler T Natarajan after 1-run loss to GT

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 10 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) bowler T Natarajan admitted that the "team feels emotional after a close loss" following their one-run loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday.

Chasing a big target of 211 runs, Delhi Capitals were on the verge of victory with two runs needed in the last two deliveries, with veteran South African batter David Miller on strike. But Miller denied Kuldeep Yadav a single on the penultimate delivery of the final over and took the strike on himself. He missed the final delivery, and Kuldeep Yadav got run out by wicketkeeper Jos Buttler while stealing a single.

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Speaking on team morale after a narrow defeat in the previous game, T Natarajan said the team was emotional after the close loss but remained positive and united like a family and confident in their ability to bounce back as the tournament progresses.

"Of course, the team feels emotional after a close loss, but this is a long tournament and we are only a few matches in. We are a very close group and like family. We believe in supporting each other, staying positive and enjoying together. We know we have the quality to bounce back strongly," the DC bowler said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the match against CSK.

T Natarajan praised Delhi Capitals' bowling unit, highlighting its strong performance, depth in both spin and pace, and collective contributions from players like Mukesh Kumar.

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"Our bowling attack has been performing really well. We have world-class spinners and quality pacers in the group. Mukesh Kumar, our spinners -- everyone is contributing. Overall, we have a very strong bowling unit," he said.