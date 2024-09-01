Tennis is hot now. The US Open is bursting at the seams.

It’s more than a feeling: On Monday night, Open organizers sent a proud press release noting that the tournament’s opening day set a single-day attendance record of 74,641 people. Many on the grounds grumble about the tournament overselling tickets, jamming in too many people. But the last grand slam of the year rolls in as tennis is basking in a broader cultural renaissance. The overstuffed U.S. Open is wobbling with those aftershocks.