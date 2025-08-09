Tennis legend Rafael Nadal and wife Mery welcome second child, baby Miquel

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal and his wife Mery Perelló have welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Miquel. The baby was born on August 7 at the Quirónsalud Palmaplanas Hospital in Palma, Mallorca.

Rafael Nadal Welcomes 2nd Child The couple, who already have a young son named Rafa, are said to be doing well. This new arrival brings joy to the Nadal family, especially as the baby's name carries a touching meaning.

According to Europa Press, the name Miquel was chosen as a special tribute to Mery’s late father, who sadly passed away in April 2023 at the age of 63. The gesture honours his memory and holds great personal significance for the family.

This happy occasion comes shortly after Nadal officially retired from professional tennis in November 2024. Known for his fierce determination and sportsmanship, Nadal ended his remarkable career with 22 Grand Slam titles and 92 ATP singles wins. With his playing days now behind him, he is focusing more on family life and new personal ventures.

More About the Couple Nadal’s relationship with Mery (whose full name is Maria Francisca Perelló) began in 2005, after being introduced by his sister. The couple dated for 14 years before marrying in a private ceremony in Mallorca in October 2019.