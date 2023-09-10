19-year-old Coco Gauff defeats Aryna Sabalenka to win US Open 2023 crown, says ‘tried my best to…’1 min read 10 Sep 2023, 07:28 AM IST
19-year-old Coco Gauff comes from behind to defeat Aryna Sabalenka at the US Open, becoming the first American teenager to win the crown since Serena Williams in 1999.
19-year-old Coco Gauff came from behind to defeat her Belarusian opponent Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday. The match was played in front of a sell-out crowd of 28,143 at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the same venue where she had watched her idols, the William sisters, play years earlier.