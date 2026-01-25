25 January 2026 schedule at Australian Open: Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul; women’s singles, mixed doubles and more

Today, 25 January 2026, is a busy day at the Australian Open. There are 4 matches scheduled today, including the one between Carlos Alcaraz and Tommy Paul.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul The fourth-round match between Carlos Alcaraz and Tommy Paul is ongoing. Alcaraz edged the first set 7–6 after winning the tie-break. Paul stayed close and competitive throughout.

Even the second set was close. Alcaraz won it 6-4. The match is tied 4-4 in the third set at the time of reporting.

Daniil Medvedev vs Learner Tien The fourth-round match features Daniil Medvedev against Learner Tien. Medvedev comes in as the higher seed and clear favourite.

Tien, representing the United States, is playing one of the biggest matches of his career. His strategy is more aggressive.

The contrast is clear. Medvedev relies on consistency, experience and mental strength. Tien depends on early aggression, speed and belief. The match starts at 11:20 AM (India time).

Alexander Zverev vs Francisco Cerundolo The fourth-round match features Alexander Zverev, the third seed, against Francisco Cerundolo, the 18th seed. It is expected to be a contrast of power versus patience.

For Zverev, the focus is on using his strong first serve. He is expected to serve wide and down the middle to earn quick points and avoid long rallies.

Cerundolo’s plan is different. He will try to use heavy groundstrokes to push Zverev deep, then mix in drop shots to pull him forward and break his rhythm. This match also starts at 11:20 AM (India time).

Alexander Bublik vs Alex de Minaur The fourth-round clash brings together Alexander Bublik and Alex de Minaur. Bublik, seeded 10, is known for his explosive shot-making and unpredictable approach. De Minaur, seeded 6, relies on speed, consistency and strong defence. The match starts at 1:30 PM (India time).

Women’s Singles At the Australian Open 2026, the women’s singles draw saw some key results and important upcoming fixtures on 25 January 2026.

Iva Jović produced a strong performance to defeat Yulia Putintseva in straight sets. Jović won 6-0 and 6-1.

On Rod Laver Arena, world number one Aryna Sabalenka continued her dominant run. She beat young Canadian Victoria Mboko in straight sets.

Third seed Coco Gauff is scheduled to face Karolína Muchová in the morning session. The match starts at 10:25 AM (India time).

Later in the day, Elina Svitolina is set to take on teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva. The match starts at 3:10 PM (India time).

Men’s Doubles At the Australian Open 2026, some men’s doubles third-round matches were played on 25 January 2026.

The match between Jan Zieliński and Luke Johnson against John-Patrick Smith and Adam Pavlásek is ongoing. Zieliński and Johnson are leading after taking the first set.

Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos completed a strong comeback win over Robert Cash and James Tracy. The Spanish-Argentine pair won in three sets to book their place in the next round.

Neal Skupski and Christian Harrison progressed after their opponents Botic van de Zandschulp and Tallon Griekspoor retired, resulting in a walkover.

Then, French duo Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul defeated Camilo Ugo Carabelli and Tomás Etcheverry in a closely-fought three-set contest.

Women’s Doubles Several women’s doubles matches at the Australian Open will take place on 25 January 2026.

Aleksandra Krunić and Anna Danilina edged past Australian pair Maddison Inglis and Storm Hunter in a tight straight-sets contest. They won both sets via tiebreaks.

Kateřina Siniaková and Taylor Townsend advanced by walkover. Fanny Stollár and Miyu Kato were unable to take the court.

Luisa Stefani and Gabriela Dabrowski delivered a composed performance. They beat Cristina Bucșa and Nicole Melichar-Martinez in straight sets.

Hsieh Su-wei and Ena Shibahara dominated Demi Schuurs and Ellen Perez. They won comfortably to move into the next round.

Mixed doubles Several mixed doubles matches are scheduled on 25 January 2026 at the Australian Open.

Asia Muhammad and Evan King are playing against Marcelo Arévalo and Luisa Stefani. Arévalo and Stefani are leading after taking the first set.

Earlier, Kristina Mladenovic and Maxime Guinand defeated Andre Göransson and Erin Routliffe in straight sets.

Australian pair Olivia Gadecki and John Peers pulled off a solid win over Édouard Roger-Vasselin and Laura Siegemund. They clinched the match in three sets.

Australia Open 2026: How to watch In India, the Australian Open is officially broadcast by the Sony Sports Network. For subscribers, the live streaming of the tournament is available on the SonyLIV app and website.