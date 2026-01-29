It is a massive day at the Australian Open 2026 today. On Thursday, 29 January, both the Women’s Singles semi-finals will be held.

World no. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will play against Elina Svitolina, ranked 12, to seal her 4th consecutive spot in the Australian Open final.

In 2023, she defeated Elena Rybakina to win her 1st AO title. In the following, she went past Zheng Qinwen to claim her 2nd title. Last year, she got outplayed by Madison Keys.

Elina Svitolina, on the other hand, is looking to seal a spot in the Australian Open final for the 1st time in her career. This will also be her 1st Grand Slam final.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elina Svitolina: AI prediction Google Gemini says, “It’s hard to bet against Aryna Sabalenka. She has been a force of nature in Melbourne over the last few years. If she clears Svitolina today, she’ll likely face Rybakina in a heavyweight final. Sabalenka’s power on these fast courts usually gives her the edge.”

Grok AI is more direct to predict, “Aryna Sabalenka wins in straight sets (likely something like 6-4, 7-5 or similar—expect a battle, but Sabalenka's level should prove too much on Rod Laver Arena hard courts). She advances to her fourth consecutive AO final.”

“If we go purely by form, match-ups, and big-match temperament, Aryna Sabalenka starts as the clear favourite. Unless Sabalenka’s unforced errors spiral, she should control the rallies and dictate play,” predicts ChatGPT.

Elena Rybakina vs Jessica Pegula: AI prediction In the 2nd semi-final, it’s Elena Rybakina vs Jessica Pegula. Rybakina, ranked 5th, is looking for a spot in the final for the 2nd time. Last time, in 2023, she lost to Sabalenka after winning the first set.

Jessica Pegula, ranked 6th, is looking to play her 1st Australian Open final. The best performance in her career came in 2024, when she reached the US Open final, losing to Sabalenka.

“Rybakina is in terrifying form, riding an 8-match winning streak against Top 10 opponents. If the roof stays closed and the conditions are fast, her serve might be too much for Pegula to neutralise,” Google Gemini predicts.

“Elena Rybakina wins in straight sets (something like 7-5, 6-4 or 6-3, 7-5—expect tight games early, but Rybakina's serve and power should prevail). She advances to the final, setting up a potential blockbuster (likely vs. Sabalenka),” says Grok AI.

ChatGPT predicts, “On paper, it is almost perfectly balanced. Pegula and Rybakina are 3–3 head-to-head, and their matches are usually close and physical. Slight edge to Elena Rybakina, but expect a long three-set battle. This could easily go either way.”

Australia Open 2026 Women’s Singles semi-finals: How to watch The Australian Open 2026 Women’s Singles semi-finals will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website. Viewers who prefer TV can watch matches on Sony Sports Network channels.