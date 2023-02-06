Alycia Parks, Lin Zhu win first singles titles in WTA
Alycia Parks defeated No. 1 seed Caroline Garcia 7-6 (7), 7-5 at the Open 6eme Sens Metropole on Sunday in Lyon, while Lin Zhu of China thrashed Lesia Tsurenko 6-4, 6-4 in Hua Hin.
Alycia Parks won her first WTA singles title, defeating No. 1 seed Caroline Garcia 7-6 (7), 7-5 at the Open 6eme Sens Metropole on Sunday in Lyon, France.
