Aryna Sabalenka overcomes Rod Laver, Roger Federer pressure at Australian Open 2026; ‘Can I take a picture with you?’

Performing in front of greats like Rod Laver and Roger Federer is not an easy task but Aryna Sabalenka overcame the 'legendary' pressure to start her Australian Open 2026 campaign with a win over wildcard Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah on Sunday. Sabalenka won 6-4, 6-1.
A six-time Australian Open winner, Federer and three-time champion at Melbourne Park, Laver both were sitting on the front row when Sabalenka breezed past her French wildcard opponent.
Coming into the game as a firm favourite, world no.1 Sabalenka found herself a break down after the opening game and was troubled by the guile of left-hander Rakotomanga Rajaonah. But the Belarusian regained her composure to found her rhythm and reasserted control.
The 27-year-old turned her initial difficulties into power game as she raced to a 5-4 before wrapping up the first set with a huge forehand. Sabalenka had a relatively easy second set, winning 6-1.
Sabalenka couldn't hold onto her excitement when she was asked about being watched by tennis greats Federer and Laver. "I'm a huge fan. The whole match I was just telling myself, 'do not look there, please, do not look'," Sabalenka said after her match.
"It's incredible. I'd never have thought Roger Federer and Rod Laver are going to be sitting first row watching my match. That's unbelievable. I wanted to show great tennis so you guys enjoy watching me play. What a privilege - I really hope you guys enjoyed it just a little bit," she added.
In excitement, Sabalenka eventually asked for a picture with the two. "Can I take a picture with you?" she said courtside. She celebrated her win with a selfie with both Federer and Laver at the stands.
In the second round, Sabalenka will face Chinese qualifier Bai Zhuoxuan. If all goes well for Sabalenka, she could be pitted against Emma Raducanu in a possible third-round clash.
The Belarusian also admitted she needed to work on her serve and volley as Saalenka came in front of the net 22 times against Rakotomanga Rajaonah. "I prefer to be unpredictable," Sabalenka said. “I was definitely working on the serve and volley. You know, in the practice is one thing, but to be able to be fearless and go there in the match is something else.”