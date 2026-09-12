Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina live streaming: When & where to watch US Open women's singles final in India, H2H

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka is eyeing to become the first woman after Serena Williams to win a hattrick of US Open titles. Sabalenka has won the US Open in 2024 and 2025. Elena Rybakina has won two Grand Slams in her career so far - Wimbledon in 2022 and Australian Open in 2026.

Koushik Paul
Updated12 Sep 2026, 03:45 PM IST
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Aryna Sabalenka (R) will face Elena Rybakina in the final of women's singles in the US Open 2026.
Aryna Sabalenka (R) will face Elena Rybakina in the final of women's singles in the US Open 2026. (X)

Aryna Sabalenka will be trying become the first woman since Serena Williams to register a hattrick of US Open titles on Sunday as the world no.1 takes on Elena Rybakina. Only three women have won a hattrick of US Open titles, with Serena being the last to lift it three consecutive years from 2012 to 2014. This will be Sabalenka's 18th match-up against Rybakina.

While Sabalenka beat Jessica Pegula in straight sets in the semifinals, Rybakina rallied past local favourite Coco Gauff for a spot in the final. The 27-year-old Rybakina is one win away from her third major title and second this year. She won the Australian Open, beating Sabalenka in the final.

Also Read | Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula to reach fourth straight US Open final

Irrespective of the result in the final, Rybakina will become the new no.1, dethroning Sabalenka, who held the top spot for 99 consecutive weeks. Rybakina won the Australian Open to start the season and then kept closing on Sabalenka after the Belarusian had a poor summer by her standards.

Rybakina needed only to reach the semifinals at the US Open 2026 to clinch the No. 1 ranking. For Sabalenka, who leads the head-to-head record against Rybakina, is the first player in the Open era to reach eight straight hard court Grand Slam finals, but she has stumbled in several.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina match details

TournamentUS Open 2026
MatchWomen's singles final
DateSeptember 13
TimeTo be decided
VenueArthur Ashe Stadium

The rivalry between Sabalenka and Rybakina heads back to 2019 when they first came face to face in the quarterfinal of the Wuhan Open, with the Belarusian emerging victorious. Since then, the duo played against each other 16 more times, with Sabalenka holding a 10-7 head-to-head record. In 2026, Sabalenka holds a 2-1 record against Rybakina.

Also Read | Alexander Zverev beats Karen Khachanov to reach US Open 2026 final

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina head-to-head

YearTournamentRoundWinnerScore
2019Wuhan OpenQuarterfinalsAryna Sabalenka6–3, 1–6, 6–3
2021Abu Dhabi Women's Tennis OpenQuarterfinalsAryna Sabalenka6–4, 4–6, 6–3
2021WimbledonRound of 16Aryna Sabalenka6–3, 4–6, 6–3
2023Australian OpenFinalAryna Sabalenka4–6, 6–3, 6–4
2023Indian Wells OpenFinalElena Rybakina7–6(13–11), 6–4
2023China OpenQuarterfinalsElena Rybakina7–5, 6–2
2023WTA FinalsRound RobinAryna Sabalenka6–2, 3–6, 6–3
2024Brisbane InternationalFinalElena Rybakina6–0, 6–3
2024Madrid OpenSemifinalsAryna Sabalenka1–6, 7–5, 7–6(7–5)
2024WTA FinalsRound RobinElena Rybakina6–4, 3–6, 6–1
2025German OpenQuarterfinalsAryna Sabalenka7–6(8–6), 3–6, 7–6(8–6)
2025Cincinnati OpenQuarterfinalsElena Rybakina6–1, 6–4
2025Wuhan OpenQuarterfinalsAryna Sabalenka6–3, 6–3
2025WTA FinalsFinalElena Rybakina6–3, 7–6(7–0)
2026Australian OpenFinalElena Rybakina6–4, 4–6, 6–4
2026Indian Wells OpenFinalAryna Sabalenka3–6, 6–3, 7–6(8–6)
2026Miami OpenSemifinalsAryna Sabalenka6–4, 6–3

Where to watch Sabalenka vs Rybakina live in India?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of US Open 2026 in India. The Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina women's singles final of the US Open 2026 will be televised live on Star Sports channels in India. Live streaming of Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina will be available on JioStar app and website.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.

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