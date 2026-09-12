Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina live streaming: When & where to watch US Open women's singles final in India, H2H

Aryna Sabalenka will be trying become the first woman since Serena Williams to register a hattrick of US Open titles on Sunday as the world no.1 takes on Elena Rybakina. Only three women have won a hattrick of US Open titles, with Serena being the last to lift it three consecutive years from 2012 to 2014. This will be Sabalenka's 18th match-up against Rybakina.
While Sabalenka beat Jessica Pegula in straight sets in the semifinals, Rybakina rallied past local favourite Coco Gauff for a spot in the final. The 27-year-old Rybakina is one win away from her third major title and second this year. She won the Australian Open, beating Sabalenka in the final.
Irrespective of the result in the final, Rybakina will become the new no.1, dethroning Sabalenka, who held the top spot for 99 consecutive weeks. Rybakina won the Australian Open to start the season and then kept closing on Sabalenka after the Belarusian had a poor summer by her standards.
Rybakina needed only to reach the semifinals at the US Open 2026 to clinch the No. 1 ranking. For Sabalenka, who leads the head-to-head record against Rybakina, is the first player in the Open era to reach eight straight hard court Grand Slam finals, but she has stumbled in several.
|Tournament
|US Open 2026
|Match
|Women's singles final
|Date
|September 13
|Time
|To be decided
|Venue
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
The rivalry between Sabalenka and Rybakina heads back to 2019 when they first came face to face in the quarterfinal of the Wuhan Open, with the Belarusian emerging victorious. Since then, the duo played against each other 16 more times, with Sabalenka holding a 10-7 head-to-head record. In 2026, Sabalenka holds a 2-1 record against Rybakina.
|Year
|Tournament
|Round
|Winner
|Score
|2019
|Wuhan Open
|Quarterfinals
|Aryna Sabalenka
|6–3, 1–6, 6–3
|2021
|Abu Dhabi Women's Tennis Open
|Quarterfinals
|Aryna Sabalenka
|6–4, 4–6, 6–3
|2021
|Wimbledon
|Round of 16
|Aryna Sabalenka
|6–3, 4–6, 6–3
|2023
|Australian Open
|Final
|Aryna Sabalenka
|4–6, 6–3, 6–4
|2023
|Indian Wells Open
|Final
|Elena Rybakina
|7–6(13–11), 6–4
|2023
|China Open
|Quarterfinals
|Elena Rybakina
|7–5, 6–2
|2023
|WTA Finals
|Round Robin
|Aryna Sabalenka
|6–2, 3–6, 6–3
|2024
|Brisbane International
|Final
|Elena Rybakina
|6–0, 6–3
|2024
|Madrid Open
|Semifinals
|Aryna Sabalenka
|1–6, 7–5, 7–6(7–5)
|2024
|WTA Finals
|Round Robin
|Elena Rybakina
|6–4, 3–6, 6–1
|2025
|German Open
|Quarterfinals
|Aryna Sabalenka
|7–6(8–6), 3–6, 7–6(8–6)
|2025
|Cincinnati Open
|Quarterfinals
|Elena Rybakina
|6–1, 6–4
|2025
|Wuhan Open
|Quarterfinals
|Aryna Sabalenka
|6–3, 6–3
|2025
|WTA Finals
|Final
|Elena Rybakina
|6–3, 7–6(7–0)
|2026
|Australian Open
|Final
|Elena Rybakina
|6–4, 4–6, 6–4
|2026
|Indian Wells Open
|Final
|Aryna Sabalenka
|3–6, 6–3, 7–6(8–6)
|2026
|Miami Open
|Semifinals
|Aryna Sabalenka
|6–4, 6–3
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of US Open 2026 in India. The Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina women's singles final of the US Open 2026 will be televised live on Star Sports channels in India. Live streaming of Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina will be available on JioStar app and website.