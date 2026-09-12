Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina live streaming: When & where to watch US Open women's singles final in India, H2H

Aryna Sabalenka will be trying become the first woman since Serena Williams to register a hattrick of US Open titles on Sunday as the world no.1 takes on Elena Rybakina. Only three women have won a hattrick of US Open titles, with Serena being the last to lift it three consecutive years from 2012 to 2014. This will be Sabalenka's 18th match-up against Rybakina.

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While Sabalenka beat Jessica Pegula in straight sets in the semifinals, Rybakina rallied past local favourite Coco Gauff for a spot in the final. The 27-year-old Rybakina is one win away from her third major title and second this year. She won the Australian Open, beating Sabalenka in the final.

Also Read | Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula to reach fourth straight US Open final

Irrespective of the result in the final, Rybakina will become the new no.1, dethroning Sabalenka, who held the top spot for 99 consecutive weeks. Rybakina won the Australian Open to start the season and then kept closing on Sabalenka after the Belarusian had a poor summer by her standards.

Rybakina needed only to reach the semifinals at the US Open 2026 to clinch the No. 1 ranking. For Sabalenka, who leads the head-to-head record against Rybakina, is the first player in the Open era to reach eight straight hard court Grand Slam finals, but she has stumbled in several.

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Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina match details

Tournament US Open 2026 Match Women's singles final Date September 13 Time To be decided Venue Arthur Ashe Stadium

The rivalry between Sabalenka and Rybakina heads back to 2019 when they first came face to face in the quarterfinal of the Wuhan Open, with the Belarusian emerging victorious. Since then, the duo played against each other 16 more times, with Sabalenka holding a 10-7 head-to-head record. In 2026, Sabalenka holds a 2-1 record against Rybakina.

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Also Read | Alexander Zverev beats Karen Khachanov to reach US Open 2026 final

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina head-to-head

Year Tournament Round Winner Score 2019 Wuhan Open Quarterfinals Aryna Sabalenka 6–3, 1–6, 6–3 2021 Abu Dhabi Women's Tennis Open Quarterfinals Aryna Sabalenka 6–4, 4–6, 6–3 2021 Wimbledon Round of 16 Aryna Sabalenka 6–3, 4–6, 6–3 2023 Australian Open Final Aryna Sabalenka 4–6, 6–3, 6–4 2023 Indian Wells Open Final Elena Rybakina 7–6(13–11), 6–4 2023 China Open Quarterfinals Elena Rybakina 7–5, 6–2 2023 WTA Finals Round Robin Aryna Sabalenka 6–2, 3–6, 6–3 2024 Brisbane International Final Elena Rybakina 6–0, 6–3 2024 Madrid Open Semifinals Aryna Sabalenka 1–6, 7–5, 7–6(7–5) 2024 WTA Finals Round Robin Elena Rybakina 6–4, 3–6, 6–1 2025 German Open Quarterfinals Aryna Sabalenka 7–6(8–6), 3–6, 7–6(8–6) 2025 Cincinnati Open Quarterfinals Elena Rybakina 6–1, 6–4 2025 Wuhan Open Quarterfinals Aryna Sabalenka 6–3, 6–3 2025 WTA Finals Final Elena Rybakina 6–3, 7–6(7–0) 2026 Australian Open Final Elena Rybakina 6–4, 4–6, 6–4 2026 Indian Wells Open Final Aryna Sabalenka 3–6, 6–3, 7–6(8–6) 2026 Miami Open Semifinals Aryna Sabalenka 6–4, 6–3

Where to watch Sabalenka vs Rybakina live in India? Star Sports is the official broadcaster of US Open 2026 in India. The Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina women's singles final of the US Open 2026 will be televised live on Star Sports channels in India. Live streaming of Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina will be available on JioStar app and website.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in