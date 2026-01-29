Aryna Sabalenka's Australian Open 2026 semifinal win marred by controversial hindrance call; What is it? Explained

The women's singles semifinal between Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka was marred by a controversial hindrance call by the umpire, that resulted in a long video review and boos. In a highly politically influence encounter, Sabalenka defeated Svitolina 6-2, 6-3 to move one step forward to her third Australian Open title in four years.

The incident took place at the start of the fourth game in the first set when Svitolina was serving. As the rally intensified and Svitolina getting ready for a a return shot, the umpire paused the game abruptly and said on the mic, “Stop, hindrance,”. The sudden halt to the game surprised both Sabalenka and Svitolina with the world no.1 reacting “what”.

The world no.1 Sabalenka passionately requested for a video review, in an attempt to overturn the umpire's decision. Defending her ruling, the umpire stated that Sabalenka made an unexpected sound. “You went, ‘Uh-aya'. You don’t make the normal sound,” said the umpire.

The umpire's reasoning didn't go well with Sabalenka as she literally had a heated conversation with the match official, leaving the spectators at the Rod Laver Arena at the edge of their seats.

What is a hindrance call in tennis? In the sport of tennis, a hindrance call is referred to any action that causes disruption in an opponent's ability to play a point, according to ITF Rule 26. In this case, even Svitolina (Sabalenka's opponent) was by surprise. If the hindrance is deliberate, then the opponent is awarded a point. But if the hindrance is accidental, then that point is replayed.

Grunting, external noises and physical movements are the three ground upon which a hindrance can be called.

Saalenka cruises past despite hindrance call Despite the awkward disruption of the game, Sabalenka cruised past Svitolina. Although Sabalenka lost that point, but recovered in style to clinch the game in just 41 minutes. The hard-hitting 27-year-old looked in determined mood on Thursday and will meet either meet Elena Rybakina or Jessica Pegula in the final.