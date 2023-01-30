After Novak Djokovic equals Rafael Nadal's magnificent 22nd Grand Slam record, the Spaniard displayed true sportsman spirit congratulating him on his achievements. Meanwhile, Roger Federer shared a priceless five-word praising him for a superb show.

Djokovic produced a strong performance to overcome Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, rising to No. 1 in the ATP Rankings for the first time since June with his victory.

Congratulating him, Nadal said, Congrats Nole, to you and your team for this great achievement. Enjoy the moment! He also posted a picture of Djokovic with his Australian Open trophy.

View Full Image Djo

Djokovic shared the same as a story and responded to it saying, “Gracias Rafa (Thank you, Rafa)."

Meanwhile, in a short but sweet post, Federer said, “Incredible effort, again! Many congratulations."

After winning his record-extending 10th Australian Open title, the 35-year-old said that the fire to achieve more burns as bright as ever.

"I am motivated to win as many Slams as possible. At this stage of my career, these trophies are the biggest motivational factor of why I still compete," ATP.com quoted as saying Djokovic, who levelled with Rafael Nadal on 22 major title victories.

"I never really liked comparing myself to others, but of course it's a privilege to be part of the discussion as one of the greatest players of all time. If people see me this way, of course it's very flattering because I know that I give as much effort and energy into trying to win slams as anybody else," he said

"I still have lots of motivation. Let's see how far it takes me. I really don't want to stop here. I don't have intentions to stop here. I feel great about my tennis. I know that when I'm feeling good physically, mentally present, I have a chance to win any Slam against anybody," Djokovic added.

The Serbian won his first Australian Open championship at the age of 20 in 2008, and in July 2011, he attained the No. 1 ranking for the first time. Djokovic, 35, is still a strong force more than ten years later and is proud of the effort he and his team have made to keep him at the top.

"Physically I can keep myself fit. Of course, 35 is not 25, even though I want to believe it is. But I still feel there is time ahead of me. Let's see how far I go. I nurture and celebrate these moments of becoming No. 1 again and Grand Slam champion even more than I have maybe ever in my career. I don't take it for granted," Djokovic said.

"It's just so fresh. I just came off the court. Of course, I have to reflect and sleep over a few nights and just realise what I've been through with my team. Of course, it makes me incredibly proud, but it also is a huge relief because it hasn't been smooth sailing, so to say, on and off the court in the last three to four weeks," the 22-time Grand Slam champion said.