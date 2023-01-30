As Novak Djokovic equals Rafael Nadal's 22nd Grand Slam record, the Spaniard says…3 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 10:18 PM IST
Congratulating Djokovic, Nadal said, Congrats Nole, to you and your team for this great achievement. Enjoy the moment
After Novak Djokovic equals Rafael Nadal's magnificent 22nd Grand Slam record, the Spaniard displayed true sportsman spirit congratulating him on his achievements. Meanwhile, Roger Federer shared a priceless five-word praising him for a superb show.
