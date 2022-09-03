As Tennis queen bows out, a look at brand Serena Williams and what she was worth6 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2022, 01:58 PM IST
- Serena Williams ended in the third round on Friday with a 7-5, 6-7 (4/7) 6-1 loss to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic.
Listen to this article
Serena Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam winner and an inspiration for millions across the globe, has been eliminated from the US Open in the third round at Arthus Ashe Stadium after she lost to Ajla Tomljanovic. The match was expected to be the last match of her transcendent tennis career on Friday night. Williams ended in the third round on Friday with a 7-5, 6-7 (4/7) 6-1 loss.